Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Preview

April 11, 2021

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Amex Stadium

Date: 12th April 2021

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

After a disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester United in their last outing, Brighton will welcome Everton to the Amex Stadium this Monday night looking to pick up some points to pull further away from the foot of the table.

The Seagulls enter this game week six points clear of the relegation zone. However, they will know that it only takes a couple of results going against them to bring them fully back into the relegation zone.

They head into this tie with just two wins from their last five games (L3). It isn’t like they are playing particularly badly in this period as is shown by their losses.

The home side have not lost by over a one goal margin in their last five losses, showing that their challenge this season has been in scoring goals. Despite their position in the table, Graham Potter’s side have conceded just 38 goals—the same as Everton and one more than Liverpool.

Their chances of taking all three points from this tie will lie in their ability to keep Everton at bay for the entire game while hoping they can nick a goal or two at the other end.

Everton meanwhile are still in hot pursuit of a top-four finish this season. They head into this round of fixtures with 47 points—five behind West Ham in fourth place.

After a frustrating draw with Crystal Palace, they will look to get back to winning ways in this game. Their form has been very poor meanwhile as they have gone four games without a win, losing three and drawing one in that period.

This game against Brighton looks like a winnable game for Carlo Ancelotti and he will look to maximize this opportunity and establish themselves in the European places.

