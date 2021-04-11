Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Amex Stadium Date: 12th April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

After a disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester United in their last outing, Brighton will welcome Everton to the Amex Stadium this Monday night looking to pick up some points to pull further away from the foot of the table.

The Seagulls enter this game week six points clear of the relegation zone. However, they will know that it only takes a couple of results going against them to bring them fully back into the relegation zone.

They head into this tie with just two wins from their last five games (L3). It isn’t like they are playing particularly badly in this period as is shown by their losses.

The home side have not lost by over a one goal margin in their last five losses, showing that their challenge this season has been in scoring goals. Despite their position in the table, Graham Potter’s side have conceded just 38 goals—the same as Everton and one more than Liverpool.

Their chances of taking all three points from this tie will lie in their ability to keep Everton at bay for the entire game while hoping they can nick a goal or two at the other end.

Everton meanwhile are still in hot pursuit of a top-four finish this season. They head into this round of fixtures with 47 points—five behind West Ham in fourth place.

After a frustrating draw with Crystal Palace, they will look to get back to winning ways in this game. Their form has been very poor meanwhile as they have gone four games without a win, losing three and drawing one in that period.

This game against Brighton looks like a winnable game for Carlo Ancelotti and he will look to maximize this opportunity and establish themselves in the European places.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 02:00 Everton West Bromwich Albion 18:00 Southampton Brighton & Hov… 20:15 Everton Everton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 01:00 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 12:30 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Sheffield United Arsenal 13:30 Fulham Manchester United 16:00 Burnley Leeds United 20:00 Liverpool Chelsea 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Southampton Aston Villa 20:15 Manchester City Leicester City 20:00 West Bromwich Albion Arsenal 20:00 Everton Liverpool 12:30 Newcastle United West Ham United 17:30 Chelsea Sheffield United 20:00 Brighton & Hov…

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 32 23 5 4 67 23 +44 74 2 Manchester United 31 18 9 4 61 34 +27 63 3 Leicester City 31 17 5 9 55 37 +18 56 4 West Ham United 31 16 7 8 51 39 +12 55 5 Chelsea 31 15 9 7 50 31 +19 54 6 Liverpool 31 15 7 9 53 37 +16 52 7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 14 7 10 52 35 +17 49 8 Everton 29 14 5 10 41 38 +3 47 9 Arsenal 31 13 6 12 43 35 +8 45 10 Leeds United 31 14 3 14 49 49 +0 45 11 Aston Villa 30 13 5 12 43 33 +10 44 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 10 8 13 31 41 -10 38 13 Crystal Palace 31 10 8 13 33 52 -19 38 14 Southampton 30 10 6 14 39 53 -14 36 15 Burnley 31 8 9 14 25 42 -17 33 16 Brighton & Hov… 30 7 11 12 33 38 -5 32 17 Newcastle United 31 8 8 15 32 51 -19 32 18 Fulham 32 5 11 16 24 42 -18 26 19 West Bromwich Albion 30 4 9 17 25 59 -34 21 20 Sheffield United 31 4 2 25 17 55 -38 14

