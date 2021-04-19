AdAd

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 19, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Allianz Arena

Date: 20th April 2021

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will continue their quest for a league title this Tuesday when they welcome top-four hopefuls BayerN Leverkusen to the Allianz Arena for their 30th match of the Bundesliga season.

The Bavarians battled Wolfsburg to a 3-2 win in their last outing to solidify their grip at the top and increase their lead to seven points after RB Leipzig dropped points over the weekend.

They will be looking to extend their lead at the top when Leverkusen come visiting and put clear daylight on the rest of the league as the season draws to a close.

The home team head into this tie with six wins from their last seven league games (D1) and they remain the most in-form team in the league.

Leverkusen are 11th in the form-table for the last five league games having taken just seven from the last available 15 to leave their top-four quest in danger.

However, they are unbeaten in their last three league games (W2, D1), and were impressive in their weekend win over Koln (3:0).

With six points between them and Frankfurt who are occupying the last Champions League spot in the table, Hannes Wolf will be hoping that his team can put in a proper performance in Munich, and perhaps cut the gap at the top.

They will fancy their chances against Bayern Munich who seem to have lost their touch in recent times.

