Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 20th April 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will continue their quest for a league title this Tuesday when they welcome top-four hopefuls BayerN Leverkusen to the Allianz Arena for their 30th match of the Bundesliga season.

The Bavarians battled Wolfsburg to a 3-2 win in their last outing to solidify their grip at the top and increase their lead to seven points after RB Leipzig dropped points over the weekend.

They will be looking to extend their lead at the top when Leverkusen come visiting and put clear daylight on the rest of the league as the season draws to a close.

The home team head into this tie with six wins from their last seven league games (D1) and they remain the most in-form team in the league.

Leverkusen are 11th in the form-table for the last five league games having taken just seven from the last available 15 to leave their top-four quest in danger.

However, they are unbeaten in their last three league games (W2, D1), and were impressive in their weekend win over Koln (3:0).

With six points between them and Frankfurt who are occupying the last Champions League spot in the table, Hannes Wolf will be hoping that his team can put in a proper performance in Munich, and perhaps cut the gap at the top.

They will fancy their chances against Bayern Munich who seem to have lost their touch in recent times.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. 1. FSV Mainz 05 17:00 Hertha BSC 1. FC Köln 17:30 RB Leipzig Bayern Munich 19:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Eintracht Frankfurt 19:30 Augsburg 1907 Arminia Bielefeld 19:30 Schalke 04 Hertha BSC 17:30 SC Freiburg Borussia Dortmund 19:30 Union Berlin TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 19:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Werder Bremen 19:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Stuttgart 19:30 Wolfsburg Augsburg 1907 19:30 1. FC Köln SC Freiburg 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Union Berlin 14:30 Werder Bremen Schalke 04 14:30 Hertha BSC 1. FSV Mainz 05 14:30 Bayern Munich Wolfsburg 14:30 Borussia Dortmund Bayer 04 Leverkusen 17:30 Eintracht Frankfurt RB Leipzig 14:30 Stuttgart Borussia Mönchengladbach 17:00 Arminia Bielefeld Hertha BSC 19:30 Arminia Bielefeld

German Bundesliga Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 29 21 5 3 83 38 +45 68 2 RB Leipzig 29 18 7 4 52 23 +29 61 3 Wolfsburg 29 15 9 5 51 29 +22 54 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 14 11 4 59 44 +15 53 5 Borussia Dortmund 29 15 4 10 62 42 +20 49 6 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 29 13 8 8 48 32 +16 47 7 Borussia Mönchengladbach 29 11 10 8 52 43 +9 43 8 Union Berlin 29 10 13 6 44 35 +9 43 9 SC Freiburg 29 11 7 11 44 42 +2 40 10 Stuttgart 29 10 9 10 51 46 +5 39 11 Augsburg 1907 29 9 6 14 29 42 -13 33 12 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 29 8 8 13 41 47 -6 32 13 Werder Bremen 29 7 9 13 33 47 -14 30 14 1. FSV Mainz 05 28 7 7 14 30 48 -18 28 15 Arminia Bielefeld 29 7 6 16 22 46 -24 27 16 Hertha BSC 28 6 8 14 34 48 -14 26 17 1. FC Köln 29 5 8 16 27 53 -26 23 18 Schalke 04 29 2 7 20 18 75 -57 13

German Bundesliga Results