Southampton vs Fulham Preview

Southampton vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 15th May 2021 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Southampton will welcome relegated Fulham to St Mary’s this weekend as both sides contest in their 36th match of the league season.

The Saints picked up their league fourth win of the year last time out as they ran out 3-1 winners against Crystal Palace to confirm their Premier League status for another season.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side were one of the better performers early this season, but an injury crisis late last year and early this year meant they struggled towards the end of the season.

With the return to fitness of star striker Danny Ings and a reduced injury list, the hosts ended a run of five games without a win in their last game.

They head into this tie unbeaten in three home games (W2, D1) and will now hope to make it two league wins in two for the first time since December when they won consecutively against Brighton and Sheffield United. The quality of their opponent this weekend means they can dream of taking all three points from this tie.

Fulham’s Premier League involvement for next season officially ended on Monday following their loss to Burnley.

They will now look to end the season on a high note by taking as many points from the last three games as possible.

However, they go into this game without a win in seven matches, and with only one point picked up in that period. Their form against the Saints has been poor as they have won just one of their last ten meetings against them.

They will hope that it is different this time as they look to end the season well.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Newcastle United 20:00 Manchester City Burnley 12:30 Leeds United Southampton 15:00 Fulham Brighton & Hov… 20:00 West Ham United Crystal Palace 12:00 Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur 14:05 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 16:30 Liverpool Everton 19:00 Sheffield United Manchester United 18:00 Fulham Southampton 18:00 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 19:00 Manchester City Chelsea 20:15 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United 18:00 Sheffield United Everton 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace 19:00 Arsenal Burnley 20:15 Liverpool West Bromwich Albion 20:15 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 35 25 5 5 72 26 +46 80 2 Manchester United 36 20 10 6 70 42 +28 70 3 Leicester City 36 20 6 10 65 44 +21 66 4 Chelsea 36 18 10 8 55 33 +22 64 5 Liverpool 35 17 9 9 61 41 +20 60 6 West Ham United 35 17 7 11 55 45 +10 58 7 Tottenham Hotspur 35 16 8 11 61 41 +20 56 8 Everton 35 16 8 11 46 42 +4 56 9 Arsenal 36 16 7 13 50 38 +12 55 10 Leeds United 35 15 5 15 53 53 +0 50 11 Aston Villa 35 14 7 14 49 41 +8 49 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 12 9 14 35 47 -12 45 13 Crystal Palace 35 11 8 16 37 59 -22 41 14 Southampton 35 11 7 17 44 62 -18 40 15 Burnley 35 10 9 16 33 47 -14 39 16 Newcastle United 35 10 9 16 40 58 -18 39 17 Brighton & Hov… 35 8 13 14 36 41 -5 37 18 Fulham 35 5 12 18 25 47 -22 27 19 West Bromwich Albion 35 5 11 19 32 68 -36 26 20 Sheffield United 35 5 2 28 18 62 -44 17

Latest Premier League Results