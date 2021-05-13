Southampton vs Fulham Preview

Southampton vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 15th May 2021 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT Southampton will welcome relegated Fulham to St Mary’s this weekend as both sides contest in their 36th match of the league season. The Saints picked up their league fourth win of the year last time out as they ran out 3-1 winners against Crystal Palace to confirm their Premier League status for another season. Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side were one of the better performers early this season, but an injury crisis late last year and early this year meant they struggled towards the end of the season. With the return to fitness of star striker Danny Ings and a reduced injury list, the hosts ended a run of five games without a win in their last game. They head into this tie unbeaten in three home games (W2, D1) and will now hope to make it two league wins in two for the first time since December when they won consecutively against Brighton and Sheffield United. The quality of their opponent this weekend means they can dream of taking all three points from this tie. Fulham’s Premier League involvement for next season officially ended on Monday following their loss to Burnley. They will now look to end the season on a high note by taking as many points from the last three games as possible. However, they go into this game without a win in seven matches, and with only one point picked up in that period. Their form against the Saints has been poor as they have won just one of their last ten meetings against them. They will hope that it is different this time as they look to end the season well. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
