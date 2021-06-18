Portugal vs Germany Preview

Portugal vs Germany Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 19th June 2021 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

The biggest European Championship match of the weekend sees Portugal take on Germany at the Allianz Arena in what is their second game of the group stage.

Both teams find themselves in the group of death and are desperate to claim all three points in this game.

Portugal began their campaign with a big win over Hungary, thanks to a brace by Cristiano Ronaldo who became the European Championship all-time top scorer in the process.

After struggling to break down a stubborn Hungary defence, they scored all three goals of the match in the final ten minutes to ensure that they head into round 2’s match on top of their group.

The defending champions are now unbeaten in seven games and with that win extended their unbeaten run in this competition to 12 fixtures (W5, D7 – 90 minutes)

They will be desperate to win this game as a win here will be sufficient to book their place in the next round.

Meanwhile, Germany lost their opening game against France to leave them with a mountain to climb in the group of death.

Joachim Low’s side have been woeful in recent times and are heading into this tie with one win from their last four games.

Although they are the most successful country in the European Championship, they could make an early exit this campaign if they cannot pick up a win here.

Their aim will now be to avoid another disappointing end to a major tournament after crashing out of the group stages of the 2018 World Cup.

Their record against Portugal will be a source of encouragement though as they have beaten their opponents in their last four head-to-head meetings.