France vs Luxembourg Preview

France vs Luxembourg Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Stade Saint-Symphorien Date: 5th June 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

France will host Luxembourg in their penultimate friendly game this Wednesday before they begin their 2024 European Championship group stage journey.

The 2018 World Cup winners will be out to avenge their loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final with a massively disappointing Round of 16 exit at Euro 2020 and a defeat in the final of Euro 2016 also serving as motivation. All those achievements have come under the tutelage of manager Didier Deschamps who captained Les Bleus to their last European Championship in 2000.

France will stretch their legs before the tournament commences with this international friendly against Luxembourg at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in Metz before welcoming Canada to the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux. The hosts hope both will see them extend their impressive home-soil record of seven wins from their last eight matches (L1).

Meanwhile, Luxembourg won’t be participating in this year’s showpiece tournament in Germany after a heartbreaking 2-0 loss to Georgia in the Euro 2024 qualification playoff semi-final ended their bid for a place in their first-ever major tournament.

FIFA’s #87th-ranked nation gave an impressive account of themselves to get that far, though, having finished above higher-ranked opposition Iceland and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group J during Euro qualification. The visitors will be out to prove they are not afraid of the big European teams when they take on Belgium after this fixture against France.

But despite their courage in these kinds of fixtures, the Red Lions’ head-to-head record vs. the French does not make for pretty reading. They’ve lost 16 of the 18 prior encounters (W1, D1) and have scored only once in the last seven.