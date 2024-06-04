Netherlands vs Canada Preview

Netherlands vs Canada Competition – International Friendly Stadium: De Kuip Date: 6th June 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Netherlands will resume preparation for the 2024 European Championship with a game against Canada this Thursday.

Despite their apparent failures in recent World Cup and European Championship campaigns, the European heavyweights are one of the teams to watch in Germany this year after an impressive qualifying campaign that saw them win six times (L2), finishing second in their group behind France.

But having been beaten 2-1 by Germany in their last outing, the hosts will be looking to bounce back with a win here as they prepare to win their second European Championship trophy since 1988. This will be their first meeting with Canada and if their record against lower-ranked teams is anything to go by, the Oranje will be favourites to win here.

Meanwhile, Canada will look to begin life under new coach Jesse Marsch with a huge win when they travel to De Kuip in Rotterdam on Thursday.

Marsch takes over from John Herdman, who left last year to become coach of Toronto in Major League Soccer. Before now, the national team assistant manager Mauro Biello had served as interim coach, leading Canada to two wins and two losses in four games in charge.

Marsh has been hired to oversee Canada’s participation in this summer’s Copa América and the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host with the United States. The 50-year-old will be desperate for good results in this game against the Netherlands and their next opponent France, ahead of the Copa America opener on June 20 when they play defending champions Argentina.