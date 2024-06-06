Germany vs Greece Preview

Germany vs Greece Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Borussia-Park Date: 7th June 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Germany will play their last game before they face Scotland in the 2024 European Championship opener next week when they face Greece at Borussia Park this Friday.

Germany’s on-field preparation for the European Championship has been good with a pair of wins over the Netherlands and France heralding Julian Nagelsmann’s reign before they were held to a goalless draw in their last outing.

They failed to win against Ukraine not for lack of effort but poor luck in front of the goal as they recorded 26 goal attempts and a 92% pass-completion rate. After the game the manager stated that he was happy with his team’s performance, as they proved they were eager to win.

With the hosts gradually regaining their mojo since Nagelsmann became coach, hopes of the fans are on the rise. The dream is that they can at least replicate the country’s run to the semi-finals when they last hosted the tournament – as West Germany – in 1988, having been eliminated in the last 16 of Euro 2020 by England (2-0).

Meanwhile, 2004 Euro champions Greece won’t be playing in Germany this summer after losing on penalties against Georgia in the play-off finals having finished third in Group B.

This came despite Greece having a decent record (W4, D1, L3) only losing or drawing to France and Netherlands. However, that wasn’t enough as they missed out on this tournament for the third time in a row.

Despite their Euro disappointment, they come into this tie in good form having not lost in four games over 90 minutes (W2, D2), including a 2-2 draw against France in their last Euros qualifier. A victory here seems unlikely for them, though, as they are winless in nine head-to-head meetings against Germany (D3, L6), losing their only friendly meeting 3-1 in 1970.