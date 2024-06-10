United States vs Brazil Preview

United States vs Brazil Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Camping World Stadium Date: 12th June 2024 Kick-off time – 23:59 GMT

The United States will welcome Brazil to the Camping World Stadium this Wednesday in what is their final pre-Copa America warm-up game.

Gregg Berhalter’s side are hosting the 2024 Copa America tournament and will play their opening game against Bolivia on June 26th. However, their preparation for the tournament seems to be at an all-time low, given they have lost three of their last five games (W2).

The last loss in that sequence came in an embarrassing 5-1 loss to fellow Copa America team Colombia. Even more embarrassing for the USMNT is that the loss was in front of their own fans suggesting that home advantage may not help them in this Copa campaign.

So, manager Gregg Berhalter will be desperate to win here against one of Copa America’s favourites, Brazil. A win for the hosts can at least raise the confidence of fans in their team ahead of the tournament.

However, even the most optimistic fans won’t bet on their side winning here given that the hosts have not beaten Brazil in their last eleven attempts (D1, L10). The Yellow and Blues have been the dominant team in this fixture, scoring at least two goals in each of their last nine head-to-head games against the USMNT.

However, the Seleção are looking very vulnerable these days. Though they are unbeaten in three games (W2, D1), the nine-time Copa America winners come into this fixture in unconvincing form having won all their recent games by a single goal. Before their recent three-game unbeaten run, they went four games without a win (D1, L3).

That said, all those losses came under the former manager so it’s fair to say that Dorival Junior has steadied the ship and is gradually building the old Brazil. Winning convincingly here against the USA will score him more points as he looks to secure Brazil’s tenth Copa America title.