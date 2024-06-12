Germany vs Scotland Preview

Germany vs Scotland Competition – European Championships Stadium: Fußball Arena München Date: 14th June 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The European Championships will finally kick off this Friday when Germany host Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The hosts are among the favourites to win the tournament after a few good months under manager Julian Nagelsmann who has stabilised the team. The former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich boss has led Germany to a four-match unbeaten run (W3, D1) ahead of this opener.

Yet three consecutive tournament disappointments prior may just have the home fans feeling nervous ahead of their curtain raiser. However, older fans can get confidence from the history books as Germany are almost without a rival in Euros folklore.

Only Spain can match their three tournament victories while no nation comes close to their overall win tally in matches at the championships (27). Die Nationalmannschaft have gone on to reach the semi-finals in three of the last four editions and can certainly take heart from the fact that the host nation has won their opening game in each of the last two Euro finals.

Meanwhile, Scotland enter this game in dour form having won just one of their last nine games (D3, L5). However, if their qualification campaign is anything to go by, the Tartan Army are certainly not here to make up the numbers.

Steve Clarke’s men secured their place at the finals by sensationally winning their first five qualifiers, including a 2-0 win over Spain. Despite their form heading into this tournament, Clarke will hope that his side can hit their previous heights as he looks to become the first man to guide Scotland to the knockout stages of a major tournament.

However, eleven previous failures indicate that the Tartan Army may struggle as does a four-match winless streak in their games against Germany (D1, L3). They did at least score in each of those matches and given that both teams were on the scoresheet in the opening game of seven of the last nine European Championship editions, fans can expect fireworks in this game.