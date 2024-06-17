Germany vs Hungary Preview

Germany vs Hungary Competition – European Championships Stadium: Stuttgart Arena Date: 19th June 2024 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

After their huge opening night win over Scotland, Germany will look to become the first team to reach the knockout round of the 2024 European Championship when they face Hungary at the MHP Arena on Wednesday.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side produced a dominant performance in their first group game of the tournament thrashing a hapless Scotland side 5-1 last Friday. Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Harvetz, Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can ensured that the hosts took control of their destinies. With a huge win here, they can effectively seal progression to the next round.

Their performance on the opening night suggests that they have a good chance of claiming maximum points against Hungary as does their five-game unbeaten run (W4, D1). However, winning won’t be straightforward for the hosts who are winless against Hungary in their last three competitive games (D2, L1).

Meanwhile, Hungary will be looking to bounce back from their first-round loss when they face Germany. Marco Rossi’s men had an outing to forget last Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 by Switzerland, leaving their chances of qualification in grave danger.

They desperately need to win here to ensure they go into the last group game against Scotland with their destiny in their hands. A repeat of their narrow 1-0 win over Germany in their last 2022 UEFA Nations League meeting will suffice. With their hosts very rampant in attack, Rossi will have to engineer a tactic that will keep them as solid as they were in their first three qualifier games when they kept three clean sheets in a row.