Netherlands vs France Preview

Netherlands vs France Competition – European Championships Stadium: Leipzig Stadium Date: 21st June 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Netherlands and France will both be looking to book their place in the next round of the 2024 European Championships when they meet at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig this Friday.

Both sides opened the tournament with huge wins with Ronald Koeman’s side coming from behind to beat Poland 2-1 while France defeated Austria by a lone goal. A win in this game for either side ensures they join Germany in the next round, while a loss complicates their chances and takes qualification for the knockout stages to the last group game.

In any case, the Netherlands will fancy their chances of winning here as they have won each of their last four Euro finals group games and seven of their last eight internationals in all (L1). But the Oranje have a poor record against France having won just one of the last eight H2Hs, losing the other seven. Two of those defeats were in qualifying for this tournament so they know exactly what they’re up against as they take on the two-time European champions.

Meanwhile, France may have to play the Netherlands without talisman Kylian Mbappe who suffered a broken nose in Monday’s 1-0 win over Austria. It will be a big blow if the forward misses the game. Yet, given that he is yet to score in the European Championships, Les Bleus could well survive without him.

Didier Deschamps’ side are bidding to extend their run of not losing a finals game inside 90 minutes since 2012 (W7, D5). Yet France has never beaten the Dutch without needing extra time and penalties at the European Championships (D1, L2 before spot-kicks), although Deschamps captained the side that won after a penalty shootout in the earliest of those three fixtures which took place at Euro 1996 in England.