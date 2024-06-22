Switzerland vs Germany Preview

Switzerland vs Germany Competition – European Championships Stadium: Frankfurt Arena Date: 23rd June 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Switzerland will look to book their place in the knockout stage of the 2024 European Championship when they face Germany at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday.

After picking up four points from their opening two games (W1, D1), the Swiss are practically in the next round but they need just one more point to ensure they join Germany as the second team to progress from Group A. They could also win this group by beating the hosts and such an outcome wouldn’t be impossible given that Switzerland head into this clash on the back of a solid record across their last 16 matches (W7, D8, L1).

Murat Yakin’s side registered their best-ever European Championships performance in the last edition when they reached the quarter-finals beating then-world champions France along the way. This highlights that they are capable of playing on the big stage in games against top sides.

So a trip to Frankfurt to face host nation Germany is a similarly big task not only because Germany has won a joint-record three European Championships, but because they have dominated Switzerland in the all-time head-to-head meetings (W9, D8, L36).

The hosts became the first team to qualify for the next round of the European Championship with back-to-back wins over Scotland and Hungary while scoring seven times in those games so they head into this game looking to record a perfect group stage campaign.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have the tools to win here, especially with their exciting squad which boasts a mix of youth and experience. The hosts have the oldest ever European Championships team with an average squad age of over 28, but that hasn’t stopped them from playing well. They also have the advantage of playing on home soil where they are unbeaten across their last five games (W4, D1), a record they’d like to improve in pursuit of a first perfect group stage since 2012.