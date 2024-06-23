Croatia vs Italy Preview

Croatia vs Italy Competition – European Championships Stadium: Leipzig Stadium Date: 24th June 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Croatia and Italy will battle for three points in their final UEFA Euro group stage game this Monday. Both sides go into this encounter with a chance of qualifying for the next round.

However, Croatia are the ones more desperate for maximum points after failing to win any of their opening two games of the tournament. Zlatko Dalić’s side were thumped 3-0 by Group B leaders Spain in their opening game before needing a last-gasp goal to secure a point against Albania in their last game. A win is a must here if they want to progress out of the groups for a third consecutive European tournament.

Poor goal difference may prove a hindrance for Zlatko Dalić’s side if they end up fighting to be one of the four best third-placed teams. Complicating their chances even further, Luka Modric and co now haven’t kept a clean sheet in nine consecutive matches, conceding ten across the last three.

Meanwhile, Italy were unable to keep a rampant Spain side at bay in their last outing as they fell to a 1-0 goal loss courtesy of an own goal from Riccardo Calafiori. They were lucky to have not lost by a bigger margin, with their goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma producing some splendid saves.

Thanks to Donnarumma’s heroics and a 2-1 win over Albania in their first group game, the defending champions are still in line to progress if they avoid defeat here and that is something that the Italians have done across their last three competitive H2Hs, all ending in 1-1 draws.

A repeat would be enough to guarantee a fifth consecutive knockout appearance in the European Championships. However, Luciano Spalletti’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet in six straight finals games since matchday three of the last edition, putting pressure on their struggling front line to deliver here.