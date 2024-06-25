Georgia vs Portugal Preview

Georgia vs Portugal Competition – European Championships Stadium: Arena AufSchalke Date: 26th June 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Portugal will look to make it three wins from three group stage games when they face Georgia in their final group match of the 2024 European Championship group stage.

Georgia are still looking for that first elusive win at a major tournament finals as an independent nation after losing and drawing their opening two games in this year’s campaign. Their last outing was a credible 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic which has left them bottom of the group.

However, Georgia, who are the lowest-ranked nation at this years edition can still progress with a win against Portugal. Their chances of beating Portugal are slim, though, given that their opponents are one of the pre-tournament favourites. Still, the fact that their illustrious opponents have already won the group may just work in Georgia’s favour.

Moreover, Willy Sagnol’s men have proved they possess a sizable goal threat having scored in all but one of their last eleven internationals. Drawing first blood may well be crucial to their hopes of causing a huge upset here as Georgia has avoided defeat the last 18 times they have scored first (W16, D2).

Meanwhile, after their opening day win, Portugal qualified for the knockout round of Euro 2024 courtesy of a brilliant 3-0 win over Turkey. Roberto Martinez’s side now have the chance to complete a perfect group stage at a major tournament for the first time since the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany when they ultimately reached the semifinals.

With nothing serious at stake, Martinez may flex the team’s muscles by utilising the depth at his disposal with the likes of Danilo Pereira, Matheus Nunes, João Félix and Gonçalo Ramos among those awaiting their first minutes at the tournament.

A player who may get the chance to shine from the off is Francisco Conceição after he came off the bench in the 90th minute to get the winner against the Czech Republic and the Porto striker was hoping to start against Georgia, having registered five goal involvements in his last six appearances for Porto and Portugal (G2, A3).