Paraguay vs Brazil Preview

Paraguay vs Brazil Competition – Copa America Stadium: Allegiant Stadium Date: 29th June 2024 Kick-off time – 02:00 GMT

Nine-time Copa America winners Brazil will look to win their first game of this year’s tournament when they take on Paraguay at the Allegiant Stadium this weekend.

Paraguay lost their opening game against Colombia 2-1 so they need to win at least one of their final two Group D matches if they are to progress from the group stages of a third successive Copa América. But getting their first win here will be a tough job given that Los Guaraníes have failed to beat Brazil inside 90 minutes in any of their nine head-to-heads since 2008 (D5, L4) or even score against them in the last four (D1, L3).

Worryingly, scoring is not a problem that Paraguay solely suffer from against Brazil as they head into this clash having netted just three times in their last ten matches. And with returns like that, it is unsurprising to see that Daniel Garnero’s side have won just two of his eight fixtures in charge (D2, L4) pointing towards a real uphill struggle in this tournament.

However, Brazil aren’t flying in the Copa America this year after starting their Copa campaign in disappointing fashion. Despite managing 19 shots and 70% possession against Costa Rica, the Seleção were unable to find a breakthrough leaving them needing a win here to give them a huge chance of progressing to the next round.

Though the result was poor, that stalemate did at least extend their unbeaten start under head coach Dorival Júnior (W2, D3). Yet, it was a performance that raised concerns among supporters about whether the Seleção have the ability to reach a third successive Copa América final.

Paraguay could be just the right opposition to get Brazil firing again, however, as they romped home 4-0 when they last met in a WC Qualifier in February 2022. They have led at half-time in both of the last two head-to-heads as well so perhaps an early gamble could pay dividends when the nine-time champions take the field in Las Vegas looking to put in a statement performance.