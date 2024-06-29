France vs Belgium Preview

France vs Belgium Competition – European Championships Stadium: Düsseldorf Arena Date: 1st July 2024 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

France will take on Belgium in the Round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship on Monday.

Both sides are playing arguably the toughest game in this year’s Round of 16 stage with either side expected to win, given the quality in their ranks. However, neither side has really dazzled in Germany this year, with France limping to this round courtesy of one win and two draws in their group games. Although Les Bleus recorded two clean sheets in their group games, they also failed to score from open play (own goals aside) despite boasting world-class attacking quality.

The two-time European champions have a good record in this fixture, though. Didier Deschamps’ side have faced this opposition at least 36 more times than against any other side with this fixture acting as the 76th encounter between the two European nations. France have lost just one of the last six H2Hs (W3, D2) and further encouragement could be found from the fact that the pair’s one prior European Championship meeting saw France run out 5-0 winners in 1984 en route to their first competition title.

Meanwhile, Belgium also struggled in their group games finishing second in their class with a total of four points from three games (W1, D1, L1). The major challenge for the Red Devils in those games was finding the back of the net despite an abundance of chances.

However, despite those group-stage disappointments, Belgium’s overall form could point towards their potential success in this clash instead as they’ve now lost just one of their last 18 internationals (W11, D6). With 12 of those outings witnessing the Red Devils keep a clean sheet, defensive stability could be key to their progression again but after conceding seven goals across their last three H2Hs, that could prove a tall order this time around.