Argentina vs Ecuador Preview

Argentina vs Ecuador Competition – Copa America Stadium: NRG Stadium Date: 4th July 2024 Kick-off time – 02:00 GMT

Copa America holders Argentina will look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament when they face Ecuador at the NRG Stadium this Thursday.

Argentina qualified for the knockout round courtesy of a perfect group stage where they won all their games scoring five times while conceding no goals. They haven’t just been good in this tournament. Lionel Scaloni’s side have been remarkable for long and they have now lost just two of 60 games since their Copa América semi-final defeat to Brazil back in July 2019 (90 mins: W45, D13).

La Selección have also won each of their last eight, keeping a clean sheet in six of those, including in a 1-0 pre-tournament friendly victory against their opponents Ecuador earlier this month. Keeping in line with the trend, another shutout here looks very likely with Argentina conceding just once across the last five H2Hs between the two nations.

Having made it into at least the quarter-finals in each of their last 15 appearances in the competition dating back to 1987, they will fancy their chances of getting another win when they face Ecuador in Houston, Texas.

Meanwhile, Ecuador placed second in their group despite losing their tournament’s opening game. The defeat to Venezuela, at the time, was a third in five games (W2). However, that record has now improved somewhat to just one defeat in their most recent five outings overall (W3, D1).

Yet, Félix Sánchez’s side do not have a positive H2H record against any other CONMEBOL member at the Copa América and have not faced any nation in the tournament more than Argentina (16) without tasting victory (D5, L11). They were also knocked out by Scaloni’s side at the same stage three years ago. So if La Tri are to pull off an almighty shock, it’s imperative they get themselves in front having not come from behind to win a game since September 2023.