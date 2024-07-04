Spain vs Germany Preview

Spain vs Germany Competition – European Championships Stadium: Stuttgart Arena Date: 5th July 2024 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Germany and Spain will renew their European rivalry this Friday when they meet in the quarter-final of the 2024 European Championship.

Both sides are now among the favourites to go all the way to the final after impressive showings so far in Germany. They are also two of the most successful nations in the history of the European Championships and they are meeting in the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time since the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

Spain have enjoyed their recent history with Germany not only winning that semi-final by a single goal (1-0) but also demolishing the Germans 6-0 on the final matchday of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League to qualify for the finals. Having breezed through the tournament so far with a 100% winning rate–the only team to win all four of their matches, Luis de la Fuente’s men are the favourites here. La Roja also proved that they are not just good at football but have a strong mentality as they came from behind to beat Georgia 4-1 in the Round of 16. The three-time winners will be desperate to match their semi-final appearance from the last tournament three years ago.

Meanwhile, Germany have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament so far winning three and drawing just once to set up this meeting with Spain. But despite their unbeaten run, it has not been smooth sailing for Julian Nagelsmann side. Die Mannschaft struggled to beat Denmark in Round of 16 exit with their 2-0 win marred by VAR controversy and interrupted by lightning and hail.

However, after eight matches without defeat (W6, D2), German fans are again dreaming of their 28-year title drought in European Championships coming to an end. It’s been eight years since Germany reached the semi-finals of a major tournament, however, and recent meetings with Spain are unlikely to inspire confidence given that none of the last four have ended in victory (D3, L1) with their last such success coming back in November 2014.