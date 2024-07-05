England vs Switzerland Preview

England vs Switzerland Competition – European Championships Stadium: Düsseldorf, Germany Date: 6th July 2024 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

England faces Switzerland for a place in the semi-final of the 2024 European Championships and their fans will hope they perform better in this game.

The Three Lions are fortunate to have reached this stage because they have not impressed considering the quality of player in their ranks.

Their group stage games were poor to watch despite featuring Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka.

In their round of 16 game against Slovakia, they left it very late to win thanks to goals from Bellingham and Kane.

Their reward is this tie against an impressive and organised Swiss team that should not be underestimated.

They finished behind Germany in Group A and sent home defending champions Italy in their first knockout game.

Unlike England, Switzerland has been a fine team to watch with Granit Xhaka pulling the strings in midfield and their pacy attackers bullying defences upfront.

The Swiss have not lost any of their last nine international matches but England has a good record in this fixture winning all 5 their last five matches, one of which was via a penalty shootout.

The last time Switzerland beat England was in 1981 so the Three Lions should be confident ahead of the game but some times head-to-head form does not count in the knockout stages of tournaments.