Netherlands vs Turkey Preview

Netherlands vs Turkey Competition – European Championships Stadium: Olympiastadion Berlin Date: 6th July 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Netherlands could have gone home at the group stage of the 2024 European Championships because of that famous loss to Austria, but they are now one of the favourites to win the competition.

However, their next obstacle is a Turkey team that has been in fine form so far and has been impressive.

Virgil van Dijk and his teammates earned a superb 3-0 win against Romania in the last round to show they have what it takes to get a good win.

However, Turkey is not Romania and Arda Guler and his teammates will force the Netherlands to put in a solid performance in this game.

They have been superb in the European Championships so far despite having one of the youngest squads in the competition with Kenan Yildiz starting.

They have won three of their four games with brave attacking displays and their victory over Austria in the last round showed that they are a team that should be respected.

When these teams meet, it is fireworks and there are usually a lot of goals to watch. The latest meeting in 2021 ended in a 6-1 victory for the Netherlands.

Turkey also won against the Netherlands that year 4-2 at home and they both have two wins in the last five head-to-head matches.

This sets this game up to be a fascinating encounter and it will be interesting to see which of them goes home after the fixture.