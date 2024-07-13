Argentina vs Colombia Preview

Argentina vs Colombia Competition – Copa America Final Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium Date: 15th July 2024 Kick-off time – 01:00 GMT

After one month of action, the 2024 Copa America will conclude this weekend when Argentina and Colombia meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The reigning champions Argentina are making a record 30th appearance at the competition’s pinnacle with their triumph in the last edition’s final making them the favourites here. In fact, not only did Argentina win the Copa America, but they have also won every tournament they have played in the last four years, including the World Cup and 2022 Finalissima.

Even more impressive is that, La Albiceleste haven’t lost a major tournament knockout game in regulation time in the States since Romania beat them in 1994. In ominous form, the record 15-time Copa América champions have won their last ten internationals since Uruguay beat them 2-0 in November.

They will be desperate to win a remarkable hat-trick of major honours after winning the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 World Cup as achieving that feat would be a fitting farewell for the likes of Ángel di Maria and Lionel Messi who may decide to retire from international football at the end of this tournament.

Meanwhile, Colombia may prove too strong for Messi and co. as they also enter this game in top form. Los Cafeteros are unbeaten in 28 matches (W22, D6), highlighting their fine form as they embark on a first Copa América final since winning the tournament on home soil in 2001.

After despatching Panama 5-0 in their quarter-final, they battled past Uruguay 1-0 in the semi-final, keeping their third clean sheet of the tournament. While that bodes well, their defenders might need to raise their game again as they haven’t shut Argentina out in any of the last three H2Hs (D1, L2).

Yet, Colombia will hope that the last time they kept Argentina quiet (a 2-0 win in the 2019 Copa América) is a good omen. That win remains their only head-to-head success since November 2007 (D4, L7), so they will understandably start this final showdown as outsiders.