Fenerbahce vs FC Lugano Preview

Gamingtips Staff July 29, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Fenerbahce vs FC Lugano

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium: Ulker Stadyumu

Date: 30th July 2024

Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Turkish giants Fenerbahce will look to book their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers when they take on Swiss Super League side Lugano at the Ulker Stadium Şükrü Saracoğlu in Istanbul.

Jose Mourinho’s side come into this tie with a one-goal advantage after coming from a goal down to win their opponents 4-3 in the first leg courtesy of a hat trick from Edin Dzeko and a late goal by Ferdi Kadioglu.

Despite the win, manager Mourinho was unhappy with UEFA for allowing Lugano to host the game on a synthetic pitch. With the second leg set to be played in the familiar surroundings of the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, the Portuguese coach should have no complaints as he attempts to secure a second consecutive competitive win on his home debut.

Meanwhile, Lugano will hope to put up another good fight when they face Mourinho’s side in the second leg. The Swiss side gave a good account of themselves in the first leg but ultimately fell to Dzeko’s brilliance.

They have another chance of redeeming themselves here and their last away outing should give their fans confidence as Lugano beat Basel 2-1 away from home in the Swiss Super League at the weekend.

