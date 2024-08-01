Rapid Vienna vs Wisla Krakow Preview

Rapid Vienna vs Wisla Krakow Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Allianz Stadion Date: 1st August 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Austrian Bundesliga side SK Rapid Wien will face Polish side Wisła Krakówin in the second leg of their 2024/25 Europa League second qualifying round at the Allianz Stadion.

The hosts come into this tie with a 2-1 lead from the first leg match. Despite playing with ten men for over 45 minutes of the game following a first-half red card to defender Bendeguz Bolla, Robert Klauss’ men held on to secure a win courtesy of goals from Isak Jansson and Matthias Seidl.

The win was Grun-Weissen’s third win in four games (W3, D1) and they have so far added another win to the lot after a 2-0 win over Neusiedl at the weekend in the Austrian Cup First Round.

Meanwhile, this is Wisła Kraków’s second Europa League tie this season after they overcame Llapi 4-1 on aggregate in the first qualifying round.

But since coming through their First Qualifying Round, Krakow has failed to win either of the two games they have played. The home defeat in the first leg of this tie was followed by a 0-0 draw against Polonia Warszawa in their opening fixture of the season in the Polish I Liga, the second tier of professional football in Poland.

The surprise Polish Cup holders will need to improve their form and performance significantly to stand a chance of bettering their Austrian hosts.