Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester City vs Chelsea Competition – Friendly Stadium: Ohio Stadium Date: 3rdAugust 2024 Kick-off time – 22:30 GMT

Manchester City will continue their tour of the United States this Saturday with a game against fellow Premier League side Chelsea at the Ohio Stadium.

Since winning the 2023/24 Premier League title, Pep Guardiola’s side have been in terrible form losing the FA Cup title to Manchester United before losing all three of their pre-season friendly games to Celtic, AC Milan and Barcelona.

Despite the losses, there is no need for the City fans to panic as many of the club’s first-teamers are still not back to the club following their involvement with their national teams. So, their form in these pre-season games does not tell the whole story or suggest the team is struggling.

However, Guardiola will undoubtedly be concerned about his side’s defence as they have conceded 2+ goals in each of their pre-season games. As a result, the Spanish coach will be desperate to avoid conceding many goals while defeating Chelsea ahead of their season opener against United next weekend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Club America in their last pre-season friendly game.

That win was their first pre-season win following a 4-1 loss to Celtic and a 2-2 draw with Wrexham in their first friendly game.

With a crucial win now under their belt, Enzo Maresca will be hoping to record another win against a more illustrious opponent who happens to be his former boss.