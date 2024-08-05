Chelsea vs Real Madrid Preview

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Competition – Friendly Stadium: Bank of America Stadium Date: 6th August 2024 Kick-off time – 23:59 GMT

Chelsea and Real Madrid will square up for a pre-season friendly at the Bank of America Stadium this Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have had a poor outing in their pre-season games. Since beating Albacete in their first friendly game, Los Blancos have lost back-to-back games against Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, failing to score on both occasions.

Although pre-season form often doesn’t translate to bad form or suggest that there is a problem with the squad, Ancelotti will be desperate for his side to win this game ahead of their UEFA Super Cup game against Atalanta next week.

Madrid’s form against Chelsea is decent. The Spanish giants have beaten their English counterparts in three of the last five competitive meetings.

Meanwhile, like Real Madrid, Chelsea are also coming into this game with bad pre-season form. Under Enzo Maresca, the Blues have played four different teams but have won just one—a 3-0 win over Club America.

They have conceded four times in two of those games, including their last outing, a 4-2 loss to Man City. Although the games are just friendlies, many Blue fans will be desperate for their team to give a good account of themselves against big opponents like Real Madrid ahead of their season’s opener against Manchester City on August 18th.