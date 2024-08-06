Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Competition – Friendly Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 7th August 2024 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

After concluding their pre-season tour of the United States, Premier League giants Arsenal will return home this Wednesday when they face German Bundesliga defending champions Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool in their last friendly with first-half goals from the Reds condemning them to their first loss during their off-season tour.

Having beaten Manchester United and Bournemouth in the two games they played before losing to Arne Slot’s men, Mikel Arteta’s side will be hoping to get back to winning ways here ahead of their Premier League opener next weekend.

A win for the Gunners against Xabi Alonso’s side, albeit meaningless, will douse the fears of their fans who are crying out for more signings from their club.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to make it two wins from three pre-season games after gaining one draw and one win from two pre-season games so far.

Xabi Alonso’s men, who are looking to defend their Bundesliga title from last season, are back in competitive action in ten days so a win here against Premier League runners-up from last season will be a big boost for their confidence.