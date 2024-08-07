Panathinaikos vs Ajax Amsterdam Preview

Panathinaikos vs Ajax Amsterdam Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Athens Olympic Stadium Date: 8th August 2024 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Ajax will continue their quest for a place in the 2023/24 Europa League group stage when they face Greek side Panathinaikos in the group stage playoffs this Thursday.

Pananthiakos booked their place after beating Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv 6-1 on aggregate in the last round.

Both wins followed back-to-back friendly wins over AEK Larnaca and Netany meaning that Diego Alonso’s side come into this tie on a decent four-game winning run.

However, The Greens have a bad record against Ajax having beaten the Dutch side just once in four competitive meetings between them. They have lost each of the last three, conceding two goals on each occasion.

Meanwhile, Ajax come into this first leg on the back of a 4-1 aggregate win over Serbian side Vojvodina.

After a 1-0 win at home, the Dutch giants won 3-1 away, sealing their third away game without defeat since they lost 6-0 to Feyenoord last season.

A similar showing may be required here against Panathinaikos ahead of the return leg in Amsterdam as Francesco Farioli’s side try to make up for their poor fifth-place finish last season. They come into this tie in good form, though, having won each of their last four games, including a 1-0 friendly win over Greek side Olympiacos Piraeus.