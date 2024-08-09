Liverpool vs Sevilla Preview

Liverpool vs Sevilla Competition – Elite Club Friendly Stadium – Anfield Date: 11th August 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

After returning from their United States pre-season tour, Liverpool will take on Sevilla at Anfield this Sunday in their penultimate friendly game before the new season begins.

The Reds have enjoyed a productive pre-season winning all three of their friendly games including an impressive 3-0 win over their fierce rivals Manchester United last time. Despite their impressive showings, there has been loud calls for the Anfield club to sign a player.

However, although Arne Slot’s men have been pretty quiet in the summer transfer window, they have shown signs of being prepared for the challenges of the new season. So, despite the lack of new signings, Slot’s men will want to use this game to show their fans how prepared they are for the new season.

Therefore, they will be desperate to win and end their poor record against Sevilla having not won against the Spanish side in four tries (D2, L2).

Meanwhile, after back-to-back pre-season losses, Sevilla has kicked into gear winning their last three friendly games.

The La Liga side, who finished in 14th place in the league last season and lost their last four league games of the season are looking for a better start to the new season. So, despite this being a friendly, they’ll be desperate to win and keep their momentum going ahead of their season’s opener next week.