Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv Preview

Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Hampden Park Date: 13th August 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Rangers will welcome Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv to Scotland this Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League qualifier.

The hosts will be playing this game at Hampden Park due to the delayed work at Ibrox Stadium so while it is in Scotland, it is not technically at their home stadium.

After holding out for a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Rangers will be hoping that they can get a good result here.

They just need to win this match to advance to the play-off round and be only two games away from the all-new and lucrative league stage. After advancing from the UCL qualifiers in 2022/23, the Gers fell at the final hurdle last season. However, they will return to their temporary home in good spirits after getting their first competitive win of the season at the third attempt with a 2-1 victory over Motherwell on Saturday.

Meanwhile, like Rangers, Dynamo Kyiv didn’t play their own home game on their home ground due to the war in Ukraine. The first leg was at Arena Lublin in Poland meaning that neither team play their home game on their own ground.

So, Dynamo Kyiv may be confident of getting a good result here as they are used to playing outside of their home ground. Even more encouraging is that they began their domestic campaign with a 2-1 away victory against Veres Rivne on Friday so they will make the long trip to Glasgow targeting a second successive European triumph on the road after brushing aside Partizan 3-0 in the previous round.

That result was all the more impressive as it ended a run of 12 away fixtures in Europe (D3, L9) over 90 minutes without a win. However, the Blue & Whites have struggled on previous trips to Scotland, winning only one out of four (D1, L2), with that triumph coming against Celtic way back in 1967.

Yet, they have been unbeaten across all competitions so far this season (W3, D1) and know that a victory by any margin on Tuesday evening will see them progress to the play-off round where either Red Bull Salzburg or FC Twente awaits.