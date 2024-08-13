Real Madrid vs Atalanta Preview

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Competition – UEFA Super Cup Stadium: PGE Narodowy Date: 14th August 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

UEFA Champions League defending champions Real Madrid will face Europa League defending champions Atalanta in the 2024/25 season’s UEFA Super Cup game at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw.

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in June to qualify for this showpiece and another win here will establish them as the outright most successful team in this competition ahead of AC Milan and Barcelona having already won five Super Cups.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are the favourites here given that this is their ninth Super Cup appearance (W5, L3) and the kind of form they posted last season. Los Blancos have not lost a competitive game since dropping out of the Copa del Rey in extra time against Atlético in January (W18, D8), last losing inside 90 minutes to the same opponents way back in September last year.

They lost two of their four pre-season games, though (W2), so Atalanta fans will be hoping that their team will upset the odds by toppling the Galácticos. The Italian Serie A side did precisely that when they stormed to the Europa League title beating much more fancied sides in Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen to win just their second major trophy and end a 61-year drought.

Atalanta are the 41st different side to play in the UEFA Super Cup, meaning this is the fourth consecutive season in which a debutant side has featured. History suggests that the Bergamo-based club will struggle here given that two of the last three debutants, Villarreal and Frankfurt, lost.