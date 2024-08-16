Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 18th August 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Manchester City will begin their title defence this Sunday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. For the second season in a row the Blues will begin the new campaign with a new manager. In the last two seasons, they have had three different permanent managers, so Enzo Maresca is their fourth manager in the last 24 months. The Italian has a huge task on his hands. He is expected to bring some order to the chaos at Chelsea and help the club improve on its seventh-place finish last season. He did well at Leicester City, leading them to promotion. However, the early signs haven’t been good at Chelsea with just one win from their six pre-season matches (D2, L3). But that’ll all be forgotten if Maresca’s men can hit the ground running when it matters against reigning English champions Manchester City. Yet, the omen suggests another defeat as since beating Pep Guardiola’s men 1-0 in the 2021 Champions League final, their H2H record against City is dreadful. They have not won in the nine H2H clashes (D2, L7) and have failed to score on seven occasions. Meanwhile, after an average pre-season, Manchester City clicked to life when it mattered. Guardiola’s side made the ideal start to their competitive campaign by beating rivals Manchester United at Wembley last weekend in the Community Shield on penalties. They now switch their focus to the Premier League where they’re bidding to take their already unprecedented dominance to another level by winning a fifth successive title. However, the case for allegedly breaching 115 of the Premier League’s rules is set to finally be heard next month which could change the league’s landscape this term depending on the outcome. Guardiola’s men will aim to put that distraction to one side and get off to a flying start here. The omen is good for them as the Cityzens have won their opening Premier League game in 12 of the past 13 seasons (L1). However, the sole blemish on that record came in the capital against Chelsea’s rivals Tottenham in 2021. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
August 16, 2024 Manchester United
20:00
Fulham
August 17, 2024 Ipswich Town
12:30
Liverpool
Arsenal
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Newcastle United
15:00
Southampton
Nottingham Forest
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
17:30
Aston Villa
August 18, 2024 Brentford
14:00
Crystal Palace
Chelsea
16:30
Manchester City
August 19, 2024 Leicester City
20:00
Tottenham Hotspur
August 24, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
12:30
Manchester United
Southampton
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Everton
Crystal Palace
15:00
West Ham United
Manchester City
15:00
Ipswich Town
Fulham
15:00
Leicester City
Aston Villa
17:30
Arsenal
August 25, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
14:00
Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00
Chelsea
Liverpool
16:30
Brentford
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
