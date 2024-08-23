Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 24th August 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT The Premier League returns this weekend with Aston Villa’s game with Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday one of the biggest games of Match Day Two. After opening last season with an embarrassing loss, Aston Villa fans had a good time last week as their side secured a 2-1 win over West Ham thanks to a late goal by substitute Jhon Durán. The hosts, who finished in fourth place last season, will be looking to go to the next step in their development under Unai Emery by finishing higher this campaign. Part of the results that ensured that they qualified for the Champions League was their win over Arsenal in both meetings last season. So, they will welcome the Gunners to Villa Park looking to make it three wins in a row for just the third time after also achieving the same feat in November 1993 and February 2021. There is a chance of that happening considering that Villa have lost just three of their last 26 home league outings (W19, D4). The hosts have scored 2+ goals in each of their last five such matches too making them a tough opponent to defend against. However, Villa have also conceded nine goals across their last four outings at Villa Park which leaves them susceptible at the other end. Arsenal began the new season in style as they beat Wolves 2-0 in their first league game. Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka did the damage as Mikel Arteta’s side got off to the perfect start in their bid to finally win the Premier League title for the first time since 2003/04. The Gunners enter here unbeaten across their last nine away league outings (W8, D1), a stunning string of form built upon solid defensive foundations. Seven of those matches saw Arsenal keep a clean sheet, while overall, their tally of eleven clean sheets on the road was the highest in the Premier League last campaign by some distance. So, they will be looking to exploit Villa’s porous defence in a bid to start this season well. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
August 24, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
12:30
Manchester United
Fulham
15:00
Leicester City
Manchester City
15:00
Ipswich Town
Southampton
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Everton
Crystal Palace
15:00
West Ham United
Aston Villa
17:30
Arsenal
August 25, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
14:00
Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00
Chelsea
Liverpool
16:30
Brentford
August 31, 2024 Arsenal
12:30
Brighton & Hov…
Leicester City
15:00
Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford
15:00
Southampton
Ipswich Town
15:00
Fulham
Everton
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
17:30
Manchester City
September 1, 2024 Chelsea
13:30
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
13:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
16:00
Liverpool
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Brighton & Hov…
1
1
0
0
3
0
+3
3
2
Arsenal
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
3
Liverpool
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
4
Manchester City
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
5
Aston Villa
1
1
0
0
2
1
+1
3
6
Brentford
1
1
0
0
2
1
+1
3
7
Manchester United
1
1
0
0
1
0
+1
3
8
Newcastle United
1
1
0
0
1
0
+1
3
9
AFC Bournemouth
1
0
1
0
1
1
+0
1
10
Leicester City
1
0
1
0
1
1
+0
1
11
Nottingham Forest
1
0
1
0
1
1
+0
1
12
Tottenham Hotspur
1
0
1
0
1
1
+0
1
13
Crystal Palace
1
0
0
1
1
2
-1
0
14
West Ham United
1
0
0
1
1
2
-1
0
15
Fulham
1
0
0
1
0
1
-1
0
16
Southampton
1
0
0
1
0
1
-1
0
17
Chelsea
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
18
Ipswich Town
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
20
Everton
1
0
0
1
0
3
-3
0
