Liverpool vs Brentford Preview

Liverpool vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 25th August 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After becoming the first coach to win his first game in charge of Liverpool last week, Arne Slot will be looking to make even more history when his side welcomes Brentford to Anfield this Sunday.

Liverpool beat newly-promoted Ipswich Town 2-0 in their opening game with second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah enough to extend the Reds’ streak of losing just once in their last 23 Premier League games played in August (W16, D6).

Slot will now get a first taste of Anfield and he’ll be welcomed with open arms after former manager Jürgen Klopp set him up with his own song during his farewell speech last season. With the support of the home faithful behind him, Slot will be looking to continue Liverpool’s formidable home form down the years that’s seen them win ten of their last eleven opening home league fixtures (D1).

Looking to spoil the Dutchman’s party will be Brentford, who started their fourth consecutive term in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at home over Crystal Palace. Beating Liverpool here would not only destroy Liverpool’s decent opening home fixture record but would also see the Bees win their first two league games for the first time since doing so in the third tier to begin the 2006/07 campaign.

Manager Thomas Frank has form for raiding Anfield too having already signed Fábio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool this summer. The Danish manager will hope that beefing up the dressing room helps his side continue their away form shown during the back end of last season where they went unbeaten in three of their last four road trips (W2, D1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Brighton & Hov… 12:30 Manchester United Fulham 15:00 Leicester City Manchester City 15:00 Ipswich Town Southampton 15:00 Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Everton Crystal Palace 15:00 West Ham United Aston Villa 17:30 Arsenal AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Chelsea Liverpool 16:30 Brentford Arsenal 12:30 Brighton & Hov… Leicester City 15:00 Aston Villa Nottingham Forest 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford 15:00 Southampton Ipswich Town 15:00 Fulham Everton 15:00 AFC Bournemouth West Ham United 17:30 Manchester City Chelsea 13:30 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 16:00 Liverpool

Premier League Table