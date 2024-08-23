Adbet365Ad

Liverpool vs Brentford Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 23, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Brentford

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 25th August 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After becoming the first coach to win his first game in charge of Liverpool last week, Arne Slot will be looking to make even more history when his side welcomes Brentford to Anfield this Sunday.

Liverpool beat newly-promoted Ipswich Town 2-0 in their opening game with second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah enough to extend the Reds’ streak of losing just once in their last 23 Premier League games played in August (W16, D6).

Slot will now get a first taste of Anfield and he’ll be welcomed with open arms after former manager Jürgen Klopp set him up with his own song during his farewell speech last season. With the support of the home faithful behind him, Slot will be looking to continue Liverpool’s formidable home form down the years that’s seen them win ten of their last eleven opening home league fixtures (D1).

Looking to spoil the Dutchman’s party will be Brentford, who started their fourth consecutive term in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at home over Crystal Palace. Beating Liverpool here would not only destroy Liverpool’s decent opening home fixture record but would also see the Bees win their first two league games for the first time since doing so in the third tier to begin the 2006/07 campaign.

Manager Thomas Frank has form for raiding Anfield too having already signed Fábio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool this summer. The Danish manager will hope that beefing up the dressing room helps his side continue their away form shown during the back end of last season where they went unbeaten in three of their last four road trips (W2, D1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

August 24, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 12:30 Manchester United
Fulham 15:00 Leicester City
Manchester City 15:00 Ipswich Town
Southampton 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Everton
Crystal Palace 15:00 West Ham United
Aston Villa 17:30 Arsenal
August 25, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Chelsea
Liverpool 16:30 Brentford
August 31, 2024
Arsenal 12:30 Brighton & Hov…
Leicester City 15:00 Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 15:00 Southampton
Ipswich Town 15:00 Fulham
Everton 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 17:30 Manchester City
September 1, 2024
Chelsea 13:30 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 16:00 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Brighton & Hov… 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3
2 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3
3 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3
4 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3
5 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3
6 Brentford 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3
7 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3
8 Newcastle United 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3
9 AFC Bournemouth 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
10 Leicester City 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
11 Nottingham Forest 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
12 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
13 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
14 West Ham United 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
15 Fulham 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
16 Southampton 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
17 Chelsea 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
18 Ipswich Town 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
20 Everton 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

