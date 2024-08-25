Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Preview

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 26th August 2024 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT Three days after recording their first win of the 2024/25 La Liga campaign, Villarreal will be back in action as they face Celta Vigo at the Estadio de la Ceramica. The Yellow Submarines began their season with a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid but got their first win of the campaign at the second attempt as they struck in second-half stoppage time on Friday to beat Sevilla 2-1. They will hope to make it three games unbeaten to begin the season on their return home. Away from the field, Villarreal’s boss has stated his side are in a “complicated situation” with the transfer window still open. But despite the complexities of the window, Villarreal have made several eye-catching signings so far and look well-placed to remain unbeaten here after winning each of the last three home H2Hs against Celta Vigo. They’re a familiar opponent for Marcelino with Celta one of eleven sides he has faced 20+ times in his managerial career. The 59-year-old has an impressive 71% unbeaten rate against this opposition (W10, D5, L6), so he should be pleased to see them visit. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo continued their perfect start to the season by battling from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Valencia also on Friday. That result brought up a little bit of history for Claudio Giráldez who became the first Celta manager since the turn of the century to go unbeaten in his first seven home games in La Liga (W5, D2) since Víctor Fernández in 1998. Transferring that form onto the road is now the ultimate goal but Giráldez has a much more modest away record in the top flight (W2, L3). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
August 26, 2024 Villarreal
20:30
Celta Vigo
August 27, 2024 Mallorca
18:00
Sevilla
Rayo Vallecano
20:30
Barcelona
August 28, 2024 Real Betis
01:00
Getafe
Athletic Bilbao
18:00
Valencia
Real Valladolid
18:00
Leganes
Real Sociedad
20:30
Alaves
Atlético de Madrid
20:30
Espanyol
August 29, 2024 Girona
18:00
Osasuna
Las Palmas
20:30
Real Madrid
August 31, 2024 Barcelona
16:00
Real Valladolid
Athletic Bilbao
18:00
Atlético de Madrid
Espanyol
18:15
Rayo Vallecano
Valencia
20:30
Villarreal
Leganes
20:30
Mallorca
September 1, 2024 Alaves
16:00
Las Palmas
Osasuna
16:00
Celta Vigo
Sevilla
18:00
Girona
Getafe
18:15
Real Sociedad
Real Madrid
20:30
Real Betis
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Celta Vigo
2
2
0
0
5
2
+3
6
2
Barcelona
2
2
0
0
4
2
+2
6
3
Atlético de Madrid
2
1
1
0
5
2
+3
4
4
Real Madrid
2
1
1
0
4
1
+3
4
5
Villarreal
2
1
1
0
4
3
+1
4
6
Leganes
2
1
1
0
3
2
+1
4
7
Osasuna
2
1
1
0
2
1
+1
4
8
Rayo Vallecano
2
1
1
0
2
1
+1
4
9
Real Sociedad
2
1
0
1
2
2
+0
3
10
Real Valladolid
2
1
0
1
1
3
-2
3
11
Getafe
2
0
2
0
1
1
+0
2
12
Real Betis
2
0
2
0
1
1
+0
2
13
Las Palmas
2
0
1
1
3
4
-1
1
14
Sevilla
2
0
1
1
3
4
-1
1
15
Athletic Bilbao
2
0
1
1
2
3
-1
1
16
Mallorca
2
0
1
1
1
2
-1
1
17
Alaves
2
0
1
1
1
2
-1
1
18
Girona
2
0
1
1
1
4
-3
1
19
Espanyol
2
0
0
2
0
2
-2
0
20
Valencia
2
0
0
2
2
5
-3
0
