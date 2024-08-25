Adbet365Ad

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Preview

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica

Date: 26th August 2024

Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Three days after recording their first win of the 2024/25 La Liga campaign, Villarreal will be back in action as they face Celta Vigo at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Yellow Submarines began their season with a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid but got their first win of the campaign at the second attempt as they struck in second-half stoppage time on Friday to beat Sevilla 2-1.

They will hope to make it three games unbeaten to begin the season on their return home.

Away from the field, Villarreal’s boss has stated his side are in a “complicated situation” with the transfer window still open. But despite the complexities of the window, Villarreal have made several eye-catching signings so far and look well-placed to remain unbeaten here after winning each of the last three home H2Hs against Celta Vigo.

They’re a familiar opponent for Marcelino with Celta one of eleven sides he has faced 20+ times in his managerial career. The 59-year-old has an impressive 71% unbeaten rate against this opposition (W10, D5, L6), so he should be pleased to see them visit.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo continued their perfect start to the season by battling from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Valencia also on Friday.

That result brought up a little bit of history for Claudio Giráldez who became the first Celta manager since the turn of the century to go unbeaten in his first seven home games in La Liga (W5, D2) since Víctor Fernández in 1998.

Transferring that form onto the road is now the ultimate goal but Giráldez has a much more modest away record in the top flight (W2, L3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

August 26, 2024
Villarreal 20:30 Celta Vigo
August 27, 2024
Mallorca 18:00 Sevilla
Rayo Vallecano 20:30 Barcelona
August 28, 2024
Real Betis 01:00 Getafe
Athletic Bilbao 18:00 Valencia
Real Valladolid 18:00 Leganes
Real Sociedad 20:30 Alaves
Atlético de Madrid 20:30 Espanyol
August 29, 2024
Girona 18:00 Osasuna
Las Palmas 20:30 Real Madrid
August 31, 2024
Barcelona 16:00 Real Valladolid
Athletic Bilbao 18:00 Atlético de Madrid
Espanyol 18:15 Rayo Vallecano
Valencia 20:30 Villarreal
Leganes 20:30 Mallorca
September 1, 2024
Alaves 16:00 Las Palmas
Osasuna 16:00 Celta Vigo
Sevilla 18:00 Girona
Getafe 18:15 Real Sociedad
Real Madrid 20:30 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Celta Vigo 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6
2 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6
3 Atlético de Madrid 2 1 1 0 5 2 +3 4
4 Real Madrid 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4
5 Villarreal 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4
6 Leganes 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4
7 Osasuna 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4
8 Rayo Vallecano 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4
9 Real Sociedad 2 1 0 1 2 2 +0 3
10 Real Valladolid 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 3
11 Getafe 2 0 2 0 1 1 +0 2
12 Real Betis 2 0 2 0 1 1 +0 2
13 Las Palmas 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
14 Sevilla 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
15 Athletic Bilbao 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1
16 Mallorca 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
17 Alaves 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
18 Girona 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1
19 Espanyol 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0
20 Valencia 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0

