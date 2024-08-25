Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Preview

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 26th August 2024 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Three days after recording their first win of the 2024/25 La Liga campaign, Villarreal will be back in action as they face Celta Vigo at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Yellow Submarines began their season with a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid but got their first win of the campaign at the second attempt as they struck in second-half stoppage time on Friday to beat Sevilla 2-1.

They will hope to make it three games unbeaten to begin the season on their return home.

Away from the field, Villarreal’s boss has stated his side are in a “complicated situation” with the transfer window still open. But despite the complexities of the window, Villarreal have made several eye-catching signings so far and look well-placed to remain unbeaten here after winning each of the last three home H2Hs against Celta Vigo.

They’re a familiar opponent for Marcelino with Celta one of eleven sides he has faced 20+ times in his managerial career. The 59-year-old has an impressive 71% unbeaten rate against this opposition (W10, D5, L6), so he should be pleased to see them visit.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo continued their perfect start to the season by battling from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Valencia also on Friday.

That result brought up a little bit of history for Claudio Giráldez who became the first Celta manager since the turn of the century to go unbeaten in his first seven home games in La Liga (W5, D2) since Víctor Fernández in 1998.

Transferring that form onto the road is now the ultimate goal but Giráldez has a much more modest away record in the top flight (W2, L3).

