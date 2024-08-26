Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Preview

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas Date: 27th August 2024 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT Barcelona will return to La Liga action this Tuesday when they travel to Madrid to face Rayo Vallecano. Vallecano have started the season well, following up their 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in week one with a goalless draw in their last game against Getafe. This is the third consecutive season that the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas outfit has remained unbeaten in its first two games. Yet, they have lost the third match on both previous occasions, including a 7-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid last season, which was the joint-heaviest loss in the club’s history. They also lost to their Tuesday opponents, Barcelona, by the same scoreline at home in April 2012. However, there’s enough reason for Iñigo Pérez’s men to be cheerful ahead of this fixture as Rayo have won two of their last three home H2Hs (D1) and avoided defeat in six of their last eight home league games (W3, D3). Meanwhile, Barcelona will look to make it three wins in a row when they face Rayo Vallecano. The visitors travel on the back of consecutive 2-1 wins to start their La Liga season extending their winning league streak to six. New manager Hansi Flick is happy with the perfect start to the season, but with tricky-looking games against Girona and Villarreal up next, slipping up here could prove dangerous for the manager’s long-term ambitions. Barcelona have scored exactly twice in their last five away league games, winning the last two by a 2-1 scoreline. The three points are always most important, but keeping a clean sheet has proved difficult. The Catalans failed to secure a shutout in four of those five aforementioned league trips, conceding nine goals in the process. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
August 27, 2024 Mallorca
18:00
Sevilla
Rayo Vallecano
20:30
Barcelona
August 28, 2024 Real Betis
01:00
Getafe
Athletic Bilbao
18:00
Valencia
Real Valladolid
18:00
Leganes
Real Sociedad
20:30
Alaves
Atlético de Madrid
20:30
Espanyol
August 29, 2024 Girona
18:00
Osasuna
Las Palmas
20:30
Real Madrid
August 31, 2024 Barcelona
16:00
Real Valladolid
Athletic Bilbao
18:00
Atlético de Madrid
Espanyol
18:15
Rayo Vallecano
Valencia
20:30
Villarreal
Leganes
20:30
Mallorca
September 1, 2024 Alaves
16:00
Las Palmas
Osasuna
16:00
Celta Vigo
Sevilla
18:00
Girona
Getafe
18:15
Real Sociedad
Real Madrid
20:30
Real Betis
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Villarreal
3
2
1
0
8
6
+2
7
2
Celta Vigo
3
2
0
1
8
6
+2
6
3
Barcelona
2
2
0
0
4
2
+2
6
4
Atlético de Madrid
2
1
1
0
5
2
+3
4
5
Real Madrid
2
1
1
0
4
1
+3
4
6
Leganes
2
1
1
0
3
2
+1
4
7
Osasuna
2
1
1
0
2
1
+1
4
8
Rayo Vallecano
2
1
1
0
2
1
+1
4
9
Real Sociedad
2
1
0
1
2
2
+0
3
10
Real Valladolid
2
1
0
1
1
3
-2
3
11
Getafe
2
0
2
0
1
1
+0
2
12
Real Betis
2
0
2
0
1
1
+0
2
13
Las Palmas
2
0
1
1
3
4
-1
1
14
Sevilla
2
0
1
1
3
4
-1
1
15
Athletic Bilbao
2
0
1
1
2
3
-1
1
16
Mallorca
2
0
1
1
1
2
-1
1
17
Alaves
2
0
1
1
1
2
-1
1
18
Girona
2
0
1
1
1
4
-3
1
19
Espanyol
2
0
0
2
0
2
-2
0
20
Valencia
2
0
0
2
2
5
-3
0
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
Competition – Spanish Primera Liga
Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas
Date: 27th August 2024
Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT
Barcelona will return to La Liga action this Tuesday when they travel to Madrid to face Rayo Vallecano.
Vallecano have started the season well, following up their 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in week one with a goalless draw in their last game against Getafe.
This is the third consecutive season that the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas outfit has remained unbeaten in its first two games. Yet, they have lost the third match on both previous occasions, including a 7-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid last season, which was the joint-heaviest loss in the club’s history.
They also lost to their Tuesday opponents, Barcelona, by the same scoreline at home in April 2012. However, there’s enough reason for Iñigo Pérez’s men to be cheerful ahead of this fixture as Rayo have won two of their last three home H2Hs (D1) and avoided defeat in six of their last eight home league games (W3, D3).
Meanwhile, Barcelona will look to make it three wins in a row when they face Rayo Vallecano. The visitors travel on the back of consecutive 2-1 wins to start their La Liga season extending their winning league streak to six. New manager Hansi Flick is happy with the perfect start to the season, but with tricky-looking games against Girona and Villarreal up next, slipping up here could prove dangerous for the manager’s long-term ambitions.
Barcelona have scored exactly twice in their last five away league games, winning the last two by a 2-1 scoreline. The three points are always most important, but keeping a clean sheet has proved difficult. The Catalans failed to secure a shutout in four of those five aforementioned league trips, conceding nine goals in the process.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:
Spanish Primera Liga Table