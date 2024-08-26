Adbet365Ad

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 26, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas

Date: 27th August 2024

Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Barcelona will return to La Liga action this Tuesday when they travel to Madrid to face Rayo Vallecano.

Vallecano have started the season well, following up their 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in week one with a goalless draw in their last game against Getafe.

This is the third consecutive season that the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas outfit has remained unbeaten in its first two games. Yet, they have lost the third match on both previous occasions, including a 7-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid last season, which was the joint-heaviest loss in the club’s history.

They also lost to their Tuesday opponents, Barcelona, by the same scoreline at home in April 2012. However, there’s enough reason for Iñigo Pérez’s men to be cheerful ahead of this fixture as Rayo have won two of their last three home H2Hs (D1) and avoided defeat in six of their last eight home league games (W3, D3).

Meanwhile, Barcelona will look to make it three wins in a row when they face Rayo Vallecano. The visitors travel on the back of consecutive 2-1 wins to start their La Liga season extending their winning league streak to six. New manager Hansi Flick is happy with the perfect start to the season, but with tricky-looking games against Girona and Villarreal up next, slipping up here could prove dangerous for the manager’s long-term ambitions.

Barcelona have scored exactly twice in their last five away league games, winning the last two by a 2-1 scoreline. The three points are always most important, but keeping a clean sheet has proved difficult. The Catalans failed to secure a shutout in four of those five aforementioned league trips, conceding nine goals in the process.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

August 27, 2024
Mallorca 18:00 Sevilla
Rayo Vallecano 20:30 Barcelona
August 28, 2024
Real Betis 01:00 Getafe
Athletic Bilbao 18:00 Valencia
Real Valladolid 18:00 Leganes
Real Sociedad 20:30 Alaves
Atlético de Madrid 20:30 Espanyol
August 29, 2024
Girona 18:00 Osasuna
Las Palmas 20:30 Real Madrid
August 31, 2024
Barcelona 16:00 Real Valladolid
Athletic Bilbao 18:00 Atlético de Madrid
Espanyol 18:15 Rayo Vallecano
Valencia 20:30 Villarreal
Leganes 20:30 Mallorca
September 1, 2024
Alaves 16:00 Las Palmas
Osasuna 16:00 Celta Vigo
Sevilla 18:00 Girona
Getafe 18:15 Real Sociedad
Real Madrid 20:30 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Villarreal 3 2 1 0 8 6 +2 7
2 Celta Vigo 3 2 0 1 8 6 +2 6
3 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6
4 Atlético de Madrid 2 1 1 0 5 2 +3 4
5 Real Madrid 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4
6 Leganes 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4
7 Osasuna 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4
8 Rayo Vallecano 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4
9 Real Sociedad 2 1 0 1 2 2 +0 3
10 Real Valladolid 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 3
11 Getafe 2 0 2 0 1 1 +0 2
12 Real Betis 2 0 2 0 1 1 +0 2
13 Las Palmas 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
14 Sevilla 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
15 Athletic Bilbao 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1
16 Mallorca 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
17 Alaves 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
18 Girona 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1
19 Espanyol 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0
20 Valencia 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0

