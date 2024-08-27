Internazionale vs Atalanta Preview

Internazionale vs Atalanta Competition – Serie A Stadium – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Date: 30th August 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Inter Milan will welcome Atalanta to the San Siro this Friday for their second league game of the season. After beginning their Serie A title defence with a disappointing 2-2 draw with Genoa, the hosts bounced back in their last game beating Lecce 2-0. That victory curiously marked the eighth time across their last eleven Serie A matches that the Nerazzurri have scored exactly twice. Even more impressive is that the win was achieved without injured captain Lautaro Martínez. Coach Simone Inzaghi was quick to note the positives of not being “anchored” to a single player, especially with the Argentina striker a doubt for this match against Atalanta. A strong head-to-head record should boost hopes that they can do the job without him, with Inter having won the last four league games against Atalanta, netting 12 goals in the process and helping make up their longest winning streak since December 2001 against their visitors. Meanwhile, after opening their campaign with an impressive 4-0 win over Lecee, Atalanta fell to a 2-1 defeat in their second league game of the season. That loss was also Atalanta’s second defeat across three competitive matches (W1) this term. However, coach Gian Piero Gasperini still claimed to be “happy” with the improvements shown since the Super Cup final loss to Real Madrid. That said, the setback at Torino ended what had been an impressive four-game away winning streak in the league. Getting that away run back on track will require Atalanta to improve another negative record here as they haven’t recorded a league win against Inter at the San Siro since March 2014 (D3, L7). This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
August 30, 2024 Venezia
17:30
Torino
Inter Milan
19:45
Atalanta
August 31, 2024 Bologna
17:30
Empoli
Lecce
17:30
Cagliari
Lazio
19:45
AC Milan
SSC Napoli
19:45
Parma
September 1, 2024 Fiorentina
17:30
Monza
Genoa
17:30
Verona
Juventus
19:45
Roma
Udinese
19:45
Como
September 15, 2024 AC Milan
01:00
Venezia
Torino
01:00
Lecce
Parma
01:00
Udinese
Monza
01:00
Inter Milan
Como
01:00
Bologna
Lazio
01:00
Verona
Genoa
01:00
Roma
Empoli
01:00
Juventus
Cagliari
01:00
SSC Napoli
Atalanta
01:00
Fiorentina
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Juventus
2
2
0
0
6
0
+6
6
2
Inter Milan
2
1
1
0
4
2
+2
4
3
Torino
2
1
1
0
4
3
+1
4
4
Genoa
2
1
1
0
3
2
+1
4
5
Parma
2
1
1
0
3
2
+1
4
6
Udinese
2
1
1
0
3
2
+1
4
7
Empoli
2
1
1
0
2
1
+1
4
8
Atalanta
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
9
Lazio
2
1
0
1
4
3
+1
3
10
SSC Napoli
2
1
0
1
3
3
+0
3
11
Verona
2
1
0
1
3
3
+0
3
12
Cagliari
2
0
2
0
1
1
+0
2
13
Fiorentina
2
0
2
0
1
1
+0
2
14
AC Milan
2
0
1
1
3
4
-1
1
15
Roma
2
0
1
1
1
2
-1
1
16
Monza
2
0
1
1
0
1
-1
1
17
Venezia
2
0
1
1
1
3
-2
1
18
Bologna
2
0
1
1
1
4
-3
1
19
Como
2
0
1
1
1
4
-3
1
20
Lecce
2
0
0
2
0
6
-6
0
