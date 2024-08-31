Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 1st September 2024 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT Manchester United and Liverpool will renew their rivalry this Sunday when both sides meet at Old Trafford for the third game of the Premier League season. The game isn’t just about the Red Devils and their old rivals this season. The game has even more significance this term as it pits two Dutch coaches against each other. However, there is more scrutiny on United’s Erik ten Hag. Ahead of this latest highly anticipated clash his side suffered a 2-1 defeat at Brighton last week. The match was the sixth time the Red Devils have lost a Premier League game by conceding in the 90th minute or later under his leadership – more than any other side in that period. Ten Hag called on his side to “be more clinical in both boxes” as they gear up for the marquee fixture of the Premier League weekend. The Red Devils have a good foundation to build on as they are unbeaten in their last three head-to-head games against Liverpool, though all of those matches ended level after 90 minutes (W1, D2). Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s Liverpool will look to break that streak and endear himself to the Reds fans by winning here. The visitors have adapted seamlessly to the ex-Feyenoord boss with a pair of 2-0 victories over Ipswich and Brentford giving them a chance to open their Premier League campaign with three consecutive clean-sheet victories for just the third time ever. After beating Brentford, Slot quickly stressed that his side still has “a lot to prove” ahead of his first managerial visit to Old Trafford. Just one defeat from their previous six league visits to this stadium will have the travelling contingent full of confidence as they make the relatively short journey to Old Trafford (W2, D3). However, that sole loss coincidentally came on matchday three of the 2022/23 season as they were beaten 2-1 in Ten Hag’s third game in charge of United. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
September 1, 2024 Chelsea
13:30
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
13:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
16:00
Liverpool
September 14, 2024 Southampton
12:30
Manchester United
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace
15:00
Leicester City
Fulham
15:00
West Ham United
Liverpool
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
15:00
Brentford
Aston Villa
17:30
Everton
AFC Bournemouth
20:00
Chelsea
September 15, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
14:00
Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:30
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
3
3
0
0
9
2
+7
9
2
Brighton & Hov…
3
2
1
0
6
2
+4
7
3
Arsenal
3
2
1
0
5
1
+4
7
4
Liverpool
2
2
0
0
4
0
+4
6
5
Brentford
3
2
0
1
5
4
+1
6
6
Aston Villa
3
2
0
1
4
4
+0
6
7
AFC Bournemouth
3
1
2
0
5
4
+1
5
8
Nottingham Forest
3
1
2
0
3
2
+1
5
9
Tottenham Hotspur
2
1
1
0
5
1
+4
4
10
Newcastle United
2
1
1
0
2
1
+1
4
11
Fulham
3
1
1
1
3
3
+0
4
12
Chelsea
2
1
0
1
6
4
+2
3
13
Manchester United
2
1
0
1
2
2
+0
3
14
West Ham United
3
1
0
2
4
5
-1
3
15
Leicester City
3
0
1
2
3
5
-2
1
16
Ipswich Town
3
0
1
2
2
7
-5
1
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
3
0
1
2
3
9
-6
1
18
Crystal Palace
2
0
0
2
1
4
-3
0
19
Southampton
3
0
0
3
1
5
-4
0
20
Everton
3
0
0
3
2
10
-8
0
