Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 1st September 2024 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Manchester United and Liverpool will renew their rivalry this Sunday when both sides meet at Old Trafford for the third game of the Premier League season.

The game isn’t just about the Red Devils and their old rivals this season. The game has even more significance this term as it pits two Dutch coaches against each other. However, there is more scrutiny on United’s Erik ten Hag. Ahead of this latest highly anticipated clash his side suffered a 2-1 defeat at Brighton last week. The match was the sixth time the Red Devils have lost a Premier League game by conceding in the 90th minute or later under his leadership – more than any other side in that period.

Ten Hag called on his side to “be more clinical in both boxes” as they gear up for the marquee fixture of the Premier League weekend. The Red Devils have a good foundation to build on as they are unbeaten in their last three head-to-head games against Liverpool, though all of those matches ended level after 90 minutes (W1, D2).

Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s Liverpool will look to break that streak and endear himself to the Reds fans by winning here. The visitors have adapted seamlessly to the ex-Feyenoord boss with a pair of 2-0 victories over Ipswich and Brentford giving them a chance to open their Premier League campaign with three consecutive clean-sheet victories for just the third time ever.

After beating Brentford, Slot quickly stressed that his side still has “a lot to prove” ahead of his first managerial visit to Old Trafford. Just one defeat from their previous six league visits to this stadium will have the travelling contingent full of confidence as they make the relatively short journey to Old Trafford (W2, D3). However, that sole loss coincidentally came on matchday three of the 2022/23 season as they were beaten 2-1 in Ten Hag’s third game in charge of United.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Chelsea 13:30 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 16:00 Liverpool Southampton 12:30 Manchester United Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Ipswich Town Crystal Palace 15:00 Leicester City Fulham 15:00 West Ham United Liverpool 15:00 Nottingham Forest Manchester City 15:00 Brentford Aston Villa 17:30 Everton AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Arsenal Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:30 Newcastle United

Premier League Table