Eibar vs Levante Preview

Eibar vs Levante Competition – Spanish Segunda Stadium: Ipurua Date: 2nd September 2024 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

As the football world turns its attention to the September international break, Levante will travel to the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua this Monday to face Eibar in their third La Liga 2 game of the season.

Both sides started the season unbeaten with Eibar taking maximum points in their first game against Castellon before following that up with a 2-2 draw against Racing Santander in their last outing.

Joseba Etxeberria’s target this season is to improve on Eibar’s third-place finish from last season. The Spanish coach has a good foundation to build on ahead of this meeting with a Levante side who they are unbeaten against in their last four head-to-head meetings (W1, D3).

Meanwhile, Levante will be desperate to do better than their eighth-place finish from last season.

Since their horrible 2021/22 season where they finished 19th in the top flight, the visitors have been in free fall, going from a third-place finish two seasons ago to eighth position last campaign.

After joining this summer, Julián Calero and Levante’s goal is to return to the top flight. His side have started well, winning one and drawing the other so far. Levante also have a good away record as they are unbeaten in their last seven away games (W2, D5).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Alaves 16:00 Las Palmas Osasuna 16:00 Celta Vigo Sevilla 18:00 Girona Getafe 18:15 Real Sociedad Real Madrid 20:30 Real Betis Real Betis 20:00 Leganes Mallorca 13:00 Villarreal Espanyol 15:15 Alaves Sevilla 17:30 Getafe Real Sociedad 20:00 Real Madrid Celta Vigo 13:00 Real Valladolid Girona 15:15 Barcelona Las Palmas 18:30 Athletic Bilbao Atlético de Madrid 20:00 Valencia Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Osasuna Mallorca 18:00 Real Sociedad Real Betis 18:00 Getafe Leganes 18:00 Athletic Bilbao

