Eibar vs Levante Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 31, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Eibar vs Levante

Competition – Spanish Segunda

Stadium: Ipurua

Date: 2nd September 2024

Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

As the football world turns its attention to the September international break, Levante will travel to the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua this Monday to face Eibar in their third La Liga 2 game of the season.

Both sides started the season unbeaten with Eibar taking maximum points in their first game against Castellon before following that up with a 2-2 draw against Racing Santander in their last outing.

Joseba Etxeberria’s target this season is to improve on Eibar’s third-place finish from last season. The Spanish coach has a good foundation to build on ahead of this meeting with a Levante side who they are unbeaten against in their last four head-to-head meetings (W1, D3).

Meanwhile, Levante will be desperate to do better than their eighth-place finish from last season.

Since their horrible 2021/22 season where they finished 19th in the top flight, the visitors have been in free fall, going from a third-place finish two seasons ago to eighth position last campaign.

After joining this summer, Julián Calero and Levante’s goal is to return to the top flight. His side have started well, winning one and drawing the other so far. Levante also have a good away record as they are unbeaten in their last seven away games (W2, D5).

