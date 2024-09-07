Switzerland vs Spain Preview

Switzerland vs Spain Competition – Nations League Stadium: Stade de Genève Date: 8th September 2024 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Reigning European Championship and Nations League champions Spain will look to record their first win in the 2024/25 Nations League edition when they take on Switzerland at the Stade de Genève on Sunday.

Switzerland opened the first round of Group A4 fixtures with a 2-0 defeat to Denmark last Thursday so they will be desperate for a win here to get their campaign back on track.

However, the hosts will need to be right on it from the get-go if they’re to win here as they’ve triumphed against Spain just twice across the 25 H2Hs they have contested (D5, L18).

They did beat their visitors the last time they faced them, though, in the last chapter of this competition in 2022/23. Back then, the Swiss beat Spain 2-1 to end the Spaniards’ eight-game unbeaten run (including friendlies), although they were only able to maintain their spot in their UNL group while La Roja went on to win the tournament.

Meanwhile, Spain were unable to take maximum points in their first game since beating England to win the 2024 European Championship as they were held to a goalless draw against Serbia on Thursday. That game was just the second time they have failed to score in their last 16 competitive fixtures.

They boast an almost-perfect nine victories from an eleven-game unbeaten run (D2) coming into this tie. Part of what has made La Roja so strong is their away form with Luis de la Fuente’s side currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak on foreign soil (W7, D1). They have also not conceded more than one goal within a single competitive game since March 2023 so it’s likely we won’t see the ball in the back of the Spanish net too often here.