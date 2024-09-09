Netherlands vs Germany Preview

Netherlands vs Germany Competition – Nations League Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: 10th September 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Netherlands will take on Germany this Tuesday in their second Nations League group-stage game.

The Netherlands opened their Nations League campaign in style scoring five times against Bosnia & Herzegovina. They only had to net once to equal their record of scoring in 26 consecutive internationals on home soil but needed two late strikes to make things comfortable against Bosnia (W 5-2) as they secured a fifth-straight home victory.

That was also the fourth-successive time that they’ve scored at least four goals in home matches so the Dutch fans ought to be expectant as they welcome Germany to Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, like their hosts, Germany also scored five times in their opening game, securing a 5-0 win over Hungary. That win was their biggest-ever Nations League win.

Despite recording such a big win, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann revealed that there is still room for improvement as it was just their fourth win in this competition (D9, L4).

Only one of those Nations League victories has come away from home (D4, L3), and the four-time World Cup winners will need to improve on that poor travelling record if they’re to reach the Nations League knockouts for the first time. Hopes will be reasonably high here as that aforementioned 2018 H2H loss remains their sole defeat in their last five visits to the Netherlands (W1, D3).