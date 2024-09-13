Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 15th September 2024 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT Tottenham and Arsenal will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 65th North London derby in the Premier League. Tottenham have an inferior record in this fixture having beaten the Gunners just 15 times so far (D25, L24). Even more depressing for Spurs’ fans is that they enter this fixture in patchy form, having won just one of their opening three league games (D1, L1). However, the return of Dominic Solanke and Micky van de Ven should give Ange Postecoglou’s side a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s meeting. There’s no game in which the fans would be more appreciative of the return of the duo as Spurs have endured misery in the North London derby of late, winning just one of the last seven (D1, L5). A repeat of that solitary stalemate certainly appears unlikely as none of Tottenham’s last 22 Premier League home games ended all square (W15, L7) – a run that stretches back to April 2023. Meanwhile, Arsenal make the short trip across to Tottenham in bad mood after losing three of their key players to injuries during the international break. The Gunners will also face Tottenham without midfielder Declan Rice, who was sent off in their last game against Brighton. Having taken seven points from their opening three games (W2, D1), this looks set to be the first real test of Arsenal’s squad depth as they look to end their wait for a Premier League title that spans two decades. There’s seemingly no better place for Mikel Arteta’s side to face that test than the road as they’re unbeaten in away league action since the start of 2024 (W9, D1), with eight games in that sequence seeing them keep a clean sheet. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
September 21, 2024 West Ham United
12:30
Chelsea
Southampton
15:00
Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Brentford
Aston Villa
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City
15:00
Everton
Fulham
15:00
Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
17:30
Manchester United
September 22, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
14:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
16:30
Arsenal
September 28, 2024 Newcastle United
12:30
Manchester City
Arsenal
15:00
Leicester City
Brentford
15:00
West Ham United
Chelsea
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Everton
15:00
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17:30
Liverpool
September 29, 2024 Ipswich Town
14:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
16:30
Tottenham Hotspur
September 30, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
20:00
Southampton
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
4
4
0
0
11
3
+8
12
2
Arsenal
4
3
1
0
6
1
+5
10
3
Newcastle United
4
3
1
0
6
3
+3
10
4
Liverpool
4
3
0
1
7
1
+6
9
5
Aston Villa
4
3
0
1
7
6
+1
9
6
Brighton & Hov…
4
2
2
0
6
2
+4
8
7
Nottingham Forest
4
2
2
0
4
2
+2
8
8
Chelsea
4
2
1
1
8
5
+3
7
9
Brentford
4
2
0
2
6
6
+0
6
10
Manchester United
4
2
0
2
5
5
+0
6
11
AFC Bournemouth
4
1
2
1
5
5
+0
5
12
Fulham
4
1
2
1
4
4
+0
5
13
Tottenham Hotspur
4
1
1
2
6
4
+2
4
14
West Ham United
4
1
1
2
5
6
-1
4
15
Leicester City
4
0
2
2
5
7
-2
2
16
Crystal Palace
4
0
2
2
4
7
-3
2
17
Ipswich Town
4
0
2
2
2
7
-5
2
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4
0
1
3
4
11
-7
1
19
Southampton
4
0
0
4
1
8
-7
0
20
Everton
4
0
0
4
4
13
-9
0
