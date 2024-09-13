Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 15th September 2024 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Tottenham and Arsenal will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 65th North London derby in the Premier League.

Tottenham have an inferior record in this fixture having beaten the Gunners just 15 times so far (D25, L24). Even more depressing for Spurs’ fans is that they enter this fixture in patchy form, having won just one of their opening three league games (D1, L1).

However, the return of Dominic Solanke and Micky van de Ven should give Ange Postecoglou’s side a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s meeting. There’s no game in which the fans would be more appreciative of the return of the duo as Spurs have endured misery in the North London derby of late, winning just one of the last seven (D1, L5).

A repeat of that solitary stalemate certainly appears unlikely as none of Tottenham’s last 22 Premier League home games ended all square (W15, L7) – a run that stretches back to April 2023.

Meanwhile, Arsenal make the short trip across to Tottenham in bad mood after losing three of their key players to injuries during the international break. The Gunners will also face Tottenham without midfielder Declan Rice, who was sent off in their last game against Brighton.

Having taken seven points from their opening three games (W2, D1), this looks set to be the first real test of Arsenal’s squad depth as they look to end their wait for a Premier League title that spans two decades.

There’s seemingly no better place for Mikel Arteta’s side to face that test than the road as they’re unbeaten in away league action since the start of 2024 (W9, D1), with eight games in that sequence seeing them keep a clean sheet.

