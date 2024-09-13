Adbet365Ad

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 13, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas

Date: 16th September 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Osasuna will look to make it back-to-back league wins when they travel to the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on Monday to face Rayo Vallecano.

After narrowly surviving last season, the hosts would have been hoping for a better start to this campaign. However, they have been poor in their  opening four games of the season.

They won their first game of the season, beating Real Sociedad 2-1. Yet since then, they have failed to win, losing their last two games before the international break, despite scoring first in each game.

Manager Iñigo Pérez will therefore hope that two weeks on the training pitch will help his squad get back on the winning trail. His quest is helped by the signing of Colombia star James Rodríguez, who could make his debut here.

The Rayo fans will be hope that the former Real Madrid man will inspire their side as they have seen their side win just three of their last 18 home league outings (D8, L7). However, four defeats from the last six H2Hs with Osasuna suggests that may be a struggle (W2).

Meanwhile, Osasuna travel to Madrid with two wins from their last three games (L1). However, the visitors haven’t been so comfortable when travelling this season with no wins from two away league games so far this term.

They are also poor travellers in fixtures against Rayo, losing three of their last four league trips to the Vallecas. Los Rojillos will hope that they can solve this problem under new manager Vicente Moreno.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

September 18, 2024
Real Betis 18:00 Getafe
September 19, 2024
Leganes 18:00 Athletic Bilbao
September 20, 2024
Alaves 20:00 Sevilla
September 21, 2024
Real Valladolid 13:00 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 15:15 Las Palmas
Valencia 17:30 Girona
Real Madrid 20:00 Espanyol
September 22, 2024
Getafe 13:00 Leganes
Athletic Bilbao 15:15 Celta Vigo
Villarreal 17:30 Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Atlético de Madrid
September 23, 2024
Real Betis 20:00 Mallorca
September 24, 2024
Sevilla 18:00 Real Valladolid
Valencia 18:00 Osasuna
Real Madrid 20:00 Alaves
September 25, 2024
Girona 18:00 Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona 20:00 Getafe
September 26, 2024
Espanyol 18:00 Villarreal
Las Palmas 18:00 Real Betis
Celta Vigo 20:00 Atlético de Madrid

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 5 5 0 0 17 4 +13 15
2 Atlético de Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 2 +7 11
3 Real Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 2 +7 11
4 Villarreal 5 3 2 0 11 8 +3 11
5 Celta Vigo 5 3 0 2 13 10 +3 9
6 Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4 4 +0 8
7 Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 7 6 +1 7
8 Alaves 5 2 1 2 7 6 +1 7
9 Girona 5 2 1 2 8 8 +0 7
10 Athletic Bilbao 5 2 1 2 6 6 +0 7
11 Espanyol 5 2 1 2 5 5 +0 7
12 Osasuna 5 2 1 2 6 10 -4 7
13 Real Betis 4 1 2 1 3 3 +0 5
14 Sevilla 5 1 2 2 4 6 -2 5
15 Leganes 5 1 2 2 3 5 -2 5
16 Real Sociedad 6 1 1 4 3 7 -4 4
17 Real Valladolid 5 1 1 3 2 13 -11 4
18 Getafe 4 0 3 1 1 2 -1 3
19 Las Palmas 5 0 2 3 6 10 -4 2
20 Valencia 5 0 1 4 3 10 -7 1

