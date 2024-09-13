Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Preview

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas Date: 16th September 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Osasuna will look to make it back-to-back league wins when they travel to the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on Monday to face Rayo Vallecano.

After narrowly surviving last season, the hosts would have been hoping for a better start to this campaign. However, they have been poor in their opening four games of the season.

They won their first game of the season, beating Real Sociedad 2-1. Yet since then, they have failed to win, losing their last two games before the international break, despite scoring first in each game.

Manager Iñigo Pérez will therefore hope that two weeks on the training pitch will help his squad get back on the winning trail. His quest is helped by the signing of Colombia star James Rodríguez, who could make his debut here.

The Rayo fans will be hope that the former Real Madrid man will inspire their side as they have seen their side win just three of their last 18 home league outings (D8, L7). However, four defeats from the last six H2Hs with Osasuna suggests that may be a struggle (W2).

Meanwhile, Osasuna travel to Madrid with two wins from their last three games (L1). However, the visitors haven’t been so comfortable when travelling this season with no wins from two away league games so far this term.

They are also poor travellers in fixtures against Rayo, losing three of their last four league trips to the Vallecas. Los Rojillos will hope that they can solve this problem under new manager Vicente Moreno.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

