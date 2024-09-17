Adbet365Ad

Alaves vs Sevilla Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 17, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Alaves vs Sevilla

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Mendizorroza

Date: 20th September 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga returns this weekend with Sevilla travelling to the Estadio Mendizorrotza to play Alaves in the first game of Matchday six.

Alavés have had their best start to a La Liga season in six years, with a return of seven points from their opening five matches (W2, D1, L2). However, manager Luis García is urging fans not to get too carried away despite their impressive form. The manager has pointed out that 14 new faces arrived at Mendizorroza this summer so he insists that his squad is still gelling together while admitting that the bedding process is “hard”.

The manager spoke after Alavés were beaten 3-2 at Espanyol on Saturday, following back-to-back victories over Las Palmas and Real Sociedad. He will be hopeful that his side can return to winning ways against upcoming opponents Sevilla, over whom they completed a first league double in nearly 70 years last season after previously failing to come out on top in any of the prior ten H2Hs (D4, L6).

Meanwhile, Sevilla will travel to Vitoria-Gasteiz looking to avoid being on the wrong side of history as they have never lost three in a row to Alavés. They should make the long journey north with a little bit of confidence restored at least as they finally landed their first victory of the season last weekend – a scrappy 1-0 success against Getafe ended a four-game winless streak (D2, L2).

That also served as a first victory for new manager García Pimienta, something he admitted was “much needed” following his summer arrival. He will now try and mastermind a rare away victory for Sevilla, who have won just four league games on the road since the start of the 2023/24 campaign (D8, L9), including a current five-match winless run (D3, L2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

September 18, 2024
Real Betis 18:00 Getafe
September 19, 2024
Leganes 18:00 Athletic Bilbao
September 20, 2024
Alaves 20:00 Sevilla
September 21, 2024
Real Valladolid 13:00 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 15:15 Las Palmas
Valencia 17:30 Girona
Real Madrid 20:00 Espanyol
September 22, 2024
Getafe 13:00 Leganes
Athletic Bilbao 15:15 Celta Vigo
Villarreal 17:30 Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Atlético de Madrid
September 23, 2024
Real Betis 20:00 Mallorca
September 24, 2024
Sevilla 18:00 Real Valladolid
Valencia 18:00 Osasuna
Real Madrid 20:00 Alaves
September 25, 2024
Girona 18:00 Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona 20:00 Getafe
September 26, 2024
Espanyol 18:00 Villarreal
Las Palmas 18:00 Real Betis
Celta Vigo 20:00 Atlético de Madrid

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 5 5 0 0 17 4 +13 15
2 Atlético de Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 2 +7 11
3 Real Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 2 +7 11
4 Villarreal 5 3 2 0 11 8 +3 11
5 Celta Vigo 5 3 0 2 13 10 +3 9
6 Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4 4 +0 8
7 Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 7 6 +1 7
8 Alaves 5 2 1 2 7 6 +1 7
9 Girona 5 2 1 2 8 8 +0 7
10 Athletic Bilbao 5 2 1 2 6 6 +0 7
11 Espanyol 5 2 1 2 5 5 +0 7
12 Osasuna 5 2 1 2 6 10 -4 7
13 Real Betis 4 1 2 1 3 3 +0 5
14 Sevilla 5 1 2 2 4 6 -2 5
15 Leganes 5 1 2 2 3 5 -2 5
16 Real Sociedad 6 1 1 4 3 7 -4 4
17 Real Valladolid 5 1 1 3 2 13 -11 4
18 Getafe 4 0 3 1 1 2 -1 3
19 Las Palmas 5 0 2 3 6 10 -4 2
20 Valencia 5 0 1 4 3 10 -7 1

Check Also

Atalanta vs Arsenal Preview

Last year’s Europa League winners, Atalanta, will begin their journey towards another European campaign this ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.