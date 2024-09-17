Alaves vs Sevilla Preview

Alaves vs Sevilla Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Mendizorroza Date: 20th September 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga returns this weekend with Sevilla travelling to the Estadio Mendizorrotza to play Alaves in the first game of Matchday six. Alavés have had their best start to a La Liga season in six years, with a return of seven points from their opening five matches (W2, D1, L2). However, manager Luis García is urging fans not to get too carried away despite their impressive form. The manager has pointed out that 14 new faces arrived at Mendizorroza this summer so he insists that his squad is still gelling together while admitting that the bedding process is “hard”. The manager spoke after Alavés were beaten 3-2 at Espanyol on Saturday, following back-to-back victories over Las Palmas and Real Sociedad. He will be hopeful that his side can return to winning ways against upcoming opponents Sevilla, over whom they completed a first league double in nearly 70 years last season after previously failing to come out on top in any of the prior ten H2Hs (D4, L6). Meanwhile, Sevilla will travel to Vitoria-Gasteiz looking to avoid being on the wrong side of history as they have never lost three in a row to Alavés. They should make the long journey north with a little bit of confidence restored at least as they finally landed their first victory of the season last weekend – a scrappy 1-0 success against Getafe ended a four-game winless streak (D2, L2). That also served as a first victory for new manager García Pimienta, something he admitted was “much needed” following his summer arrival. He will now try and mastermind a rare away victory for Sevilla, who have won just four league games on the road since the start of the 2023/24 campaign (D8, L9), including a current five-match winless run (D3, L2). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
September 18, 2024 Real Betis
18:00
Getafe
September 19, 2024 Leganes
18:00
Athletic Bilbao
September 20, 2024 Alaves
20:00
Sevilla
September 21, 2024 Real Valladolid
13:00
Real Sociedad
Osasuna
15:15
Las Palmas
Valencia
17:30
Girona
Real Madrid
20:00
Espanyol
September 22, 2024 Getafe
13:00
Leganes
Athletic Bilbao
15:15
Celta Vigo
Villarreal
17:30
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
20:00
Atlético de Madrid
September 23, 2024 Real Betis
20:00
Mallorca
September 24, 2024 Sevilla
18:00
Real Valladolid
Valencia
18:00
Osasuna
Real Madrid
20:00
Alaves
September 25, 2024 Girona
18:00
Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
20:00
Getafe
September 26, 2024 Espanyol
18:00
Villarreal
Las Palmas
18:00
Real Betis
Celta Vigo
20:00
Atlético de Madrid
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
5
5
0
0
17
4
+13
15
2
Atlético de Madrid
5
3
2
0
9
2
+7
11
3
Real Madrid
5
3
2
0
9
2
+7
11
4
Villarreal
5
3
2
0
11
8
+3
11
5
Celta Vigo
5
3
0
2
13
10
+3
9
6
Mallorca
6
2
2
2
4
4
+0
8
7
Rayo Vallecano
5
2
1
2
7
6
+1
7
8
Alaves
5
2
1
2
7
6
+1
7
9
Girona
5
2
1
2
8
8
+0
7
10
Athletic Bilbao
5
2
1
2
6
6
+0
7
11
Espanyol
5
2
1
2
5
5
+0
7
12
Osasuna
5
2
1
2
6
10
-4
7
13
Real Betis
4
1
2
1
3
3
+0
5
14
Sevilla
5
1
2
2
4
6
-2
5
15
Leganes
5
1
2
2
3
5
-2
5
16
Real Sociedad
6
1
1
4
3
7
-4
4
17
Real Valladolid
5
1
1
3
2
13
-11
4
18
Getafe
4
0
3
1
1
2
-1
3
19
Las Palmas
5
0
2
3
6
10
-4
2
20
Valencia
5
0
1
4
3
10
-7
1
