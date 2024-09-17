Alaves vs Sevilla Preview

Alaves vs Sevilla Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Mendizorroza Date: 20th September 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga returns this weekend with Sevilla travelling to the Estadio Mendizorrotza to play Alaves in the first game of Matchday six.

Alavés have had their best start to a La Liga season in six years, with a return of seven points from their opening five matches (W2, D1, L2). However, manager Luis García is urging fans not to get too carried away despite their impressive form. The manager has pointed out that 14 new faces arrived at Mendizorroza this summer so he insists that his squad is still gelling together while admitting that the bedding process is “hard”.

The manager spoke after Alavés were beaten 3-2 at Espanyol on Saturday, following back-to-back victories over Las Palmas and Real Sociedad. He will be hopeful that his side can return to winning ways against upcoming opponents Sevilla, over whom they completed a first league double in nearly 70 years last season after previously failing to come out on top in any of the prior ten H2Hs (D4, L6).

Meanwhile, Sevilla will travel to Vitoria-Gasteiz looking to avoid being on the wrong side of history as they have never lost three in a row to Alavés. They should make the long journey north with a little bit of confidence restored at least as they finally landed their first victory of the season last weekend – a scrappy 1-0 success against Getafe ended a four-game winless streak (D2, L2).

That also served as a first victory for new manager García Pimienta, something he admitted was “much needed” following his summer arrival. He will now try and mastermind a rare away victory for Sevilla, who have won just four league games on the road since the start of the 2023/24 campaign (D8, L9), including a current five-match winless run (D3, L2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Real Betis 18:00 Getafe Leganes 18:00 Athletic Bilbao Alaves 20:00 Sevilla Real Valladolid 13:00 Real Sociedad Osasuna 15:15 Las Palmas Valencia 17:30 Girona Real Madrid 20:00 Espanyol Getafe 13:00 Leganes Athletic Bilbao 15:15 Celta Vigo Villarreal 17:30 Barcelona Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Real Betis 20:00 Mallorca Sevilla 18:00 Real Valladolid Valencia 18:00 Osasuna Real Madrid 20:00 Alaves Girona 18:00 Rayo Vallecano Barcelona 20:00 Getafe Espanyol 18:00 Villarreal Las Palmas 18:00 Real Betis Celta Vigo 20:00 Atlético de Madrid

Spanish Primera Liga Table