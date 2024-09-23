Real Madrid vs Alaves Preview

Real Madrid vs Alaves Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 24th September 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Real Madrid will look to make it five consecutive wins in all competitions when they welcome Alaves to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night. The La Liga defending Champions are yet to click into top gear this season but they have continued to win games. Los Blancos recorded their fourth league win of the season last weekend when they beat Espanyol 4-1 at home. That win preserved their unbeaten start to the season and kept them on the tails of their fierce rivals Barcelona who are already four points ahead thanks to their 100% record in La Liga this season. With a huge clash against their city rivals Atletico Madrid coming next, Carlo Ancelotti’s side knows they cannot afford to drop points here as that could significantly impact the title race before it even starts. Nevertheless, Real Madrid has a good record coming into this game as this match takes place a year to the day since Real’s last league loss – a whopping 38 games ago (W28, D10). Even more impressive is that you would have to go back to April 2023 for Los Blancos’ last league defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu (W23, D4). Given that Madrid has won five consecutive H2Hs, the last three of which were accompanied by a clean sheet, there appears to be little chance of an upset here. Meanwhile, Alaves travel to Madrid in decent form. After beating Sevilla 2-1 at the weekend, Luis García’s men moved onto ten points from their opening six matches (W3, D1, L2) – their most at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 2018/19. Visiting fans could also be silently optimistic here as Alavés won this fixture as recently as November 2020. Yet, a poor away record should make them concerned as Alavés’ last ten La Liga away matches have produced just two victories (D2, L6), with five games in that sequence seeing them fail to score. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
September 24, 2024 Sevilla
18:00
Real Valladolid
Valencia
18:00
Osasuna
Real Madrid
20:00
Alaves
September 25, 2024 Girona
18:00
Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
20:00
Getafe
September 26, 2024 Espanyol
18:00
Villarreal
Las Palmas
18:00
Real Betis
Celta Vigo
20:00
Atlético de Madrid
September 27, 2024 Real Valladolid
20:00
Mallorca
September 28, 2024 Getafe
13:00
Alaves
Rayo Vallecano
15:15
Leganes
Real Sociedad
17:30
Valencia
Osasuna
20:00
Barcelona
September 29, 2024 Celta Vigo
13:00
Girona
Athletic Bilbao
15:15
Sevilla
Real Betis
17:30
Espanyol
Atlético de Madrid
20:00
Real Madrid
September 30, 2024 Villarreal
20:00
Las Palmas
October 4, 2024 Leganes
20:00
Valencia
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
6
6
0
0
22
5
+17
18
2
Real Madrid
6
4
2
0
13
3
+10
14
3
Athletic Bilbao
7
4
1
2
11
7
+4
13
4
Atlético de Madrid
6
3
3
0
10
3
+7
12
5
Mallorca
7
3
2
2
6
5
+1
11
6
Villarreal
6
3
2
1
12
13
-1
11
7
Alaves
6
3
1
2
9
7
+2
10
8
Osasuna
6
3
1
2
8
11
-3
10
9
Celta Vigo
6
3
0
3
14
13
+1
9
10
Rayo Vallecano
6
2
2
2
8
7
+1
8
11
Real Betis
6
2
2
2
6
6
+0
8
12
Girona
6
2
1
3
8
10
-2
7
13
Espanyol
6
2
1
3
6
9
-3
7
14
Leganes
7
1
3
3
4
8
-4
6
15
Sevilla
6
1
2
3
5
8
-3
5
16
Real Sociedad
7
1
2
4
3
7
-4
5
17
Real Valladolid
6
1
2
3
2
13
-11
5
18
Getafe
6
0
4
2
3
5
-2
4
19
Valencia
6
1
1
4
5
10
-5
4
20
Las Palmas
6
0
2
4
7
12
-5
2
