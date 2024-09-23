Adbet365Ad

Real Madrid vs Alaves Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 23, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Madrid vs Alaves

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu

Date: 24th September 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will look to make it five consecutive wins in all competitions when they welcome Alaves to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

The La Liga defending Champions are yet to click into top gear this season but they have continued to win games. Los Blancos recorded their fourth league win of the season last weekend when they beat Espanyol 4-1 at home.

That win preserved their unbeaten start to the season and kept them on the tails of their fierce rivals Barcelona who are already four points ahead thanks to their 100% record in La Liga this season. With a huge clash against their city rivals Atletico Madrid coming next, Carlo Ancelotti’s side knows they cannot afford to drop points here as that could significantly impact the title race before it even starts.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid has a good record coming into this game as this match takes place a year to the day since Real’s last league loss – a whopping 38 games ago (W28, D10). Even more impressive is that you would have to go back to April 2023 for Los Blancos’ last league defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu (W23, D4). Given that Madrid has won five consecutive H2Hs, the last three of which were accompanied by a clean sheet, there appears to be little chance of an upset here.

Meanwhile, Alaves travel to Madrid in decent form. After beating Sevilla 2-1 at the weekend, Luis García’s men moved onto ten points from their opening six matches (W3, D1, L2) – their most at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 2018/19.

Visiting fans could also be silently optimistic here as Alavés won this fixture as recently as November 2020. Yet, a poor away record should make them concerned as Alavés’ last ten La Liga away matches have produced just two victories (D2, L6), with five games in that sequence seeing them fail to score.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

September 24, 2024
Sevilla 18:00 Real Valladolid
Valencia 18:00 Osasuna
Real Madrid 20:00 Alaves
September 25, 2024
Girona 18:00 Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona 20:00 Getafe
September 26, 2024
Espanyol 18:00 Villarreal
Las Palmas 18:00 Real Betis
Celta Vigo 20:00 Atlético de Madrid
September 27, 2024
Real Valladolid 20:00 Mallorca
September 28, 2024
Getafe 13:00 Alaves
Rayo Vallecano 15:15 Leganes
Real Sociedad 17:30 Valencia
Osasuna 20:00 Barcelona
September 29, 2024
Celta Vigo 13:00 Girona
Athletic Bilbao 15:15 Sevilla
Real Betis 17:30 Espanyol
Atlético de Madrid 20:00 Real Madrid
September 30, 2024
Villarreal 20:00 Las Palmas
October 4, 2024
Leganes 20:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 6 6 0 0 22 5 +17 18
2 Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 13 3 +10 14
3 Athletic Bilbao 7 4 1 2 11 7 +4 13
4 Atlético de Madrid 6 3 3 0 10 3 +7 12
5 Mallorca 7 3 2 2 6 5 +1 11
6 Villarreal 6 3 2 1 12 13 -1 11
7 Alaves 6 3 1 2 9 7 +2 10
8 Osasuna 6 3 1 2 8 11 -3 10
9 Celta Vigo 6 3 0 3 14 13 +1 9
10 Rayo Vallecano 6 2 2 2 8 7 +1 8
11 Real Betis 6 2 2 2 6 6 +0 8
12 Girona 6 2 1 3 8 10 -2 7
13 Espanyol 6 2 1 3 6 9 -3 7
14 Leganes 7 1 3 3 4 8 -4 6
15 Sevilla 6 1 2 3 5 8 -3 5
16 Real Sociedad 7 1 2 4 3 7 -4 5
17 Real Valladolid 6 1 2 3 2 13 -11 5
18 Getafe 6 0 4 2 3 5 -2 4
19 Valencia 6 1 1 4 5 10 -5 4
20 Las Palmas 6 0 2 4 7 12 -5 2

