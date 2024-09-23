Manchester United vs FC Twente Preview

Manchester United vs FC Twente Competition – Europa League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 25th September 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will play their first European game of the season when they face FC Twente in the first group stage game of the 2024/25 Europa League season.

This is the fourth time since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford that the Red Devils have followed a Champions League campaign with participation in the Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s side has become less accustomed to playing at the highest level since the legendary coach’s departure.

After a busy summer in which they spent heavily on signing new players, United was expected to kick on and hit its previous heights. However, six games into the new season, it is the same story of inconsistency, as United have won just three games (D1, L2).

Encouragingly, though, is the fact that they come into this game on a three-match unbeaten streak since the international break (W2, D1), suggesting that things are changing for Ten Hag’s side.

Meanwhile, United’s inability to score has become a theme recently, with no team in the Premier League having missed more big chances this season than United (17). However, a Europa League game at Old Trafford should help the Red Devils respond, as they have lost just one of their last 24 home matches in this competition (W18, D5).

After a poor start to the season, Twente have picked up some momentum ahead of their Europa League group stage opener. Like United, the visitors are unbeaten since the international break (W2, D1), including wins and clean sheets in their last two games.

They will travel to Old Trafford hoping to get one over their former player. But ahead of their first appearance in the main draw of a major European competition since 2012/13, they may have wished for opponents from another nation. The Reds have won just once in 13 attempts against English teams (D5, L7) so the odds are certainly stacked against them here.

However, these are the nights they dreamed of when finishing third in the Eredivisie last season, so Joseph Oosting’s men will be determined to shine under the bright lights of Old Trafford.