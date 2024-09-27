AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 30th September 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bournemouth and Southampton will face-off at the Vitality Stadium for the first installment of the South Coast Derby on Monday.

The Cherries will be desperate to bounce back here as they come into this clash on the back of successive Premier League defeats, both of which came without scoring. They haven’t lost three successive top-flight games ‘to nil’ since the end of the 2022/23 season, though, so a bounce back, at least in scoring terms, could be possible.

Still, Bournemouth’s home form is concerning. The hosts have yet to win at home in the league this season (D1, L1), and they’ll perhaps be fearful that run could continue given they’ve not won a home head-to-head match since March 2016 (D2, L4).

The last four games in that head-to-head run saw them draw a scoring blank. Yet, with a respectable league record at the Vitality Stadium stretching back into last season (W4, D3, L2), scoring in all but one of those, they’ll be hopeful of breaking a couple of negative streaks here.

Meanwhile, Southampton have a streak of their own to break here as they’re winless in the league this season (D1, L4). Only a late Ipswich goal last week denied them a first Premier League win of the season, forcing them to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Saints boss Russell Martin expressed his disappointment in the aftermath of the game but he also insisted his side are “getting better” with each passing game so he’ll believe that first win is around the corner.

Yet, winning away in the top-flight is something that’s been a long-standing issue, with the Saints emerging victorious in none of their last nine Premier League road trips (D2, L7). Ending that streak against a side Martin has never beaten in a managerial H2H (D1, L2) could prove difficult, and perhaps the most concerning aspect is that his side have conceded 3+ times in each of those three.

