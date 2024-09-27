Adbet365Ad

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Date:  30th September 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bournemouth and Southampton will face-off at the Vitality Stadium for the first installment of the South Coast Derby on Monday.

The Cherries will be desperate to bounce back here as they come into this clash on the back of successive Premier League defeats, both of which came without scoring. They haven’t lost three successive top-flight games ‘to nil’ since the end of the 2022/23 season, though, so a bounce back, at least in scoring terms, could be possible.

Still, Bournemouth’s home form is concerning. The hosts have yet to win at home in the league this season (D1, L1), and they’ll perhaps be fearful that run could continue given they’ve not won a home head-to-head match since March 2016 (D2, L4).

The last four games in that head-to-head run saw them draw a scoring blank. Yet, with a respectable league record at the Vitality Stadium stretching back into last season (W4, D3, L2), scoring in all but one of those, they’ll be hopeful of breaking a couple of negative streaks here.

Meanwhile, Southampton have a streak of their own to break here as they’re winless in the league this season (D1, L4). Only a late Ipswich goal last week denied them a first Premier League win of the season, forcing them to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Saints boss Russell Martin expressed his disappointment in the aftermath of the game but he also insisted his side are “getting better” with each passing game so he’ll believe that first win is around the corner.

Yet, winning away in the top-flight is something that’s been a long-standing issue, with the Saints emerging victorious in none of their last nine Premier League road trips (D2, L7). Ending that streak against a side Martin has never beaten in a managerial H2H (D1, L2) could prove difficult, and perhaps the most concerning aspect is that his side have conceded 3+ times in each of those three.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

September 28, 2024
Arsenal 15:00 Leicester City
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Fulham
Brentford 15:00 West Ham United
Everton 15:00 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers 17:30 Liverpool
September 29, 2024
Ipswich Town 14:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur
September 30, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Southampton
October 5, 2024
Crystal Palace 12:30 Liverpool
West Ham United 15:00 Ipswich Town
Manchester City 15:00 Fulham
Leicester City 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 15:00 Southampton
Everton 17:30 Newcastle United
October 6, 2024
Aston Villa 14:00 Manchester United
Chelsea 14:00 Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov… 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 6 4 2 0 14 6 +8 14
2 Liverpool 5 4 0 1 10 1 +9 12
3 Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 10 7 +3 12
4 Arsenal 5 3 2 0 8 3 +5 11
5 Newcastle United 6 3 2 1 8 7 +1 11
6 Chelsea 5 3 1 1 11 5 +6 10
7 Brighton & Hov… 5 2 3 0 8 4 +4 9
8 Nottingham Forest 5 2 3 0 6 4 +2 9
9 Fulham 5 2 2 1 7 5 +2 8
10 Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 1 2 9 5 +4 7
11 Manchester United 5 2 1 2 5 5 +0 7
12 Brentford 5 2 0 3 7 9 -2 6
13 AFC Bournemouth 5 1 2 2 5 8 -3 5
14 West Ham United 5 1 1 3 5 9 -4 4
15 Leicester City 5 0 3 2 6 8 -2 3
16 Crystal Palace 5 0 3 2 4 7 -3 3
17 Ipswich Town 5 0 3 2 3 8 -5 3
18 Southampton 5 0 1 4 2 9 -7 1
19 Everton 5 0 1 4 5 14 -9 1
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 0 1 4 5 14 -9 1

