Leganes vs Valencia Preview

Leganes vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Butarque Date: 4th October 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga resumes this Friday with Valencia travelling to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque to play Leganes.

After eight games, both sides are separated by just two points so a win for either side pushes them further away from the foot of the table. Interestingly, Leganes have a better point-tally, with seven points on the board after eight games.

However, fans would have hoped for a better point-tally after their early season form. The hosts enjoyed a strong start to the season, going the first three games of a La Liga campaign unbeaten for the first time ever (W1, D2). But things have gone awry for Leganés who have now failed to secure a win since August, a run which has included back-to-back league home defeats without finding the net.

In fact, no La Liga outfit has collected fewer points on their own patch than Leganés’ three so far this term and ahead of this game against Valencia, their disastrous H2H record won’t inspire confidence to turn that around here, with Los Pepineros having triumphed in just one of their ten historical H2H meetings (D3, L6).

However, if there is any consolation, it is because Valencia is in bad shape. The visitors, who have won two La Liga titles this century, have endured an even more torrid start to the season and currently find themselves in 18th.

Their 3-0 away defeat to Real Sociedad last Saturday means that they have still tasted victory just once this term. The meagre five points that they have accumulated so far in 2024/25 is their worst tally eight games into a La Liga campaign since 1997/98. To make matters worse, Valencia have not won an away game in seven attempts (D1, L6) and have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches on the road.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

