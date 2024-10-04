Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs Fulham Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 4, 2024 Featured Articles

Manchester City vs Fulham

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 5th October 2024

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The league defending champions are used to winning. However, they are winless in two games after back-to-back draws against Arsenal and Newcastle United.

So they come into this tie sitting in second place after relinquishing the top spot to Liverpool. They are unbeaten in 29 league matches (W23, L6) – and demolished Slovan Bratislava in midweek Champions League action so there’s every chance they’ll be back on the winning trail here.

Doing so in this game is likely, especially as it comes at the Etihad Stadium where City have not been beaten inside 90 minutes in 49 competitive matches. They can become just the fourth English top-flight side to reach the half-century mark here. Fulham appears to be the perfect opponent, as City has won each of the last 16 head-to-head meetings—the longest winning run any one English side has managed against another in history.

Meanwhile, Fulham will arrive at the Etihad in good mood after their own brilliant start to the campaign. After defeat on the opening night to Manchester United, Marco Silva’s men have remained unbeaten in the Premier League (W3, D2), making this their joint-best start to a top-flight season.

The Cottagers sit in the top six as a result and could move into the top four if they can get a famous victory here. Three of their four Premier League H2H wins have come on this ground. However, an 18-match winless run against Pep Guardiola’s side in this competition (D3, L15) means that there’s plenty of history for them to overcome to pull off a huge upset.

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 7 6 0 1 13 2 +11 18
2 Manchester City 7 5 2 0 17 8 +9 17
3 Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15 6 +9 17
4 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 15 7 +8 13
5 Aston Villa 6 4 1 1 12 9 +3 13
6 Newcastle United 7 3 3 1 8 7 +1 12
7 Fulham 7 3 2 2 10 8 +2 11
8 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 1 2 12 5 +7 10
9 Brentford 7 3 1 3 13 13 +0 10
10 Brighton & Hov… 6 2 3 1 10 8 +2 9
11 Nottingham Forest 6 2 3 1 6 5 +1 9
12 West Ham United 7 2 2 3 10 11 -1 8
13 AFC Bournemouth 7 2 2 3 8 10 -2 8
14 Manchester United 6 2 1 3 5 8 -3 7
15 Leicester City 7 1 3 3 9 12 -3 6
16 Everton 7 1 2 4 7 15 -8 5
17 Ipswich Town 7 0 4 3 6 14 -8 4
18 Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5 10 -5 3
19 Southampton 7 0 1 6 4 15 -11 1
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 0 1 6 9 21 -12 1

