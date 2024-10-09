Hungary vs Netherlands Preview

Hungary vs Netherlands Competition – Nations League Stadium: Puskás Aréna Date: 11th October 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Hungary will look to record their first win of the 2024/25 Nations League campaign when they welcome the Netherlands to the Puskás Aréna this Friday.

After finishing second in Group A3 in the 2022/23 Nations League following a final-round defeat to Italy, Hungary have started this new campaign in the same group in awful fashion. Marco Rossi’s men were thumped 5-0 away from home by Germany in their 2024/25 opener, only to once again prove goal shy in their 0-0 draw against group minnows Bosnia & Herzegovina at their home stadium in Budapest.

That stalemate was the first time in eleven home games that the Magyars have failed to score, although it did preserve their unbeaten status during that period (W9, D2). However, this fixture against the Netherlands could threaten that record as the hosts have lost the last nine head-to-head meetings between both sides.

Ronald Koeman’s side have made a solid start to this Nations League campaign. The visitors secured a 5-2 win over Bosnia before securing an entertaining 2-2 draw with Germany so they will be desperate to get back in the win column here as that could help them fulfil their aspirations of topping their Nations League group for the third time in the competition’s four-season.

The Netherlands are favoured by the bookies to get the three points in Hungary, with their record of just two losses in their last 12 matches as the away side (W8, D2) a proof of their quality.