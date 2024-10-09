Spain vs Denmark Preview

Spain vs Denmark Competition – Nations League Stadium: Enrique Roca Date: 12th October 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Spain return to Nations League action this Saturday when they host Denmark at the Estadio Enrique Roca.

The European champions have won one and drawn one of their other opening two games so they come into this game trailing Denmark in Group A4 by two points after the opening two rounds. Despite their deficit, La Roja remain favourites for victory in this one thanks to their recent form.

Spain boasts a 12-match unbeaten run (W10, D2) dating back to a 1-0 friendly defeat to Colombia in March. That streak includes their flawless path to victory at the 2024 European Championships, and it’s their attacking firepower that’s charged that run. Luis de la Fuente’s side have scored 2+ goals nine times in that 12-match unbeaten, including against the likes of France, Brazil, Germany and England. But La Roja may well have to repeat that to walk away victorious here as they have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games.

Meanwhile, Denmark will look to capitalise on Spain’s porous backline and continue building momentum after a pair of impressive 2-0 wins over Switzerland and Serbia to take the early advantage at the top of this Nations League group. Those back-to-back victories mean that the Danes have lost just one of their last ten matches (W5, D4).

However, that sole defeat did come in their most significant match during that run, a 2-0 loss to Germany at the European Championships. That loss saw former manager Kasper Hjulmand leave his role, but despite his departure, Denmark have looked confident in their matches since (W2). Now, they’ll target what would be a huge win here, which would also serve as just their third ever against Spain whom they hold a terrible H2H record (D2, L12).